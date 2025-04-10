Baltic Pitching Forum Opens Call for 2025 Edition

VILNIUS: The 13th Baltic Pitching Forum has launched the application call for its annual edition set for 7 - 10 October 2025 in Vilnius. In addition to projects from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the guest country of this edition will be Hungary.

The eligible filmmakers should have completed at least one short film and are currently developing a new fiction, animation, or hybrid project intended for international audiences, with a duration of up to 30 minutes. The application deadline is 29 June 2025.

Selected participants will attend a four-day training and pitching event, which includes sessions with tutor Gabriele Brunnemeyer, exclusive one-on-one meetings with experts, and various networking opportunities. Moreover, participants will have access to additional events, including lectures, panels, presentations, and alumni showcases. Before the Forum, filmmakers will engage in online script consultations led by scriptwriting expert consultant Anna Bielak, according to a press release.

Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts”, and financed by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Vilnius City Municipality, Audiovisual Works Copyright Association “AVAKA” and Baltisches Haus. The associated partners include the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS, Riga International Film Festival, Latvian Short Film Agency and PÖFF Shorts (Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival).

Click HERE to apply and HERE for the press release.