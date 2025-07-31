Zhannat Alshanova’s Becoming Premieres in Cineasti del Presente

VILNIUS: The French/Kazakh/Dutch/Lithuanian/Swedish coproduction Becoming by Zhannat Alshanova will have its world premiere in the Cineasti del Presente competition at the 78th Locarno Film Festival on 11 August 2025.

In today’s Kazakhstan, 17-year-old Mila (played by Tamiris Zhangazinova) can no longer bear the chaos of her family life. When she discovers an open-water swimming team led by the enigmatic Vlad (played by Lithuanian actor Valentin Novopolskij), she joins, drawn by the promise of structure and belonging. But when her place is threatened, her fear of losing it starts to grow, and Mila must soon decide how far she’s willing to go to preserve the fragile balance she’s built.

The cast also includes Kazahk actors Medina Sagindykova, Assel Kaliyeva, Enlik Kozyke, Aleksandra Stambulova, Nursaule Aubakirova, Nazerke Zhumabek, Elina Ganshu, and Yuliya Dyussebayeva.

“Becoming feels special to us at M-Films because our connection with Zhannat started in 2021 during the Pop Up Film Residency Vilnius, where her sensitivity and sharp cinematic intuition left a strong impression. We've been quietly rooting for the project ever since, and it feels right to now stand beside her as coproducers”, Lithuanian producer Marija Razgutė told FNE.

The film is produced by Films de Force Majeure (France), Accidental Films (Kazakhstan), Volya Films (the Netherlands) and M-Films (Lithuania), in coproduction with Kjellson & Wik (Sweden), with support from the Aide aux Cinémas du Monde - Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, Institut Français, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of JSC State Center for the Support of National Cinema, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur, the Hubert Bals Fund, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Red Sea Film Fund, Sacem, and the City of Gothenburg.

The producers are Jean-Laurent Csinidis, Zhannat Alshanova, Denis Vaslin, and Marija Razgutė Marie Kjellson is the coproducer, and the executive producers are Adilzhan Tuyakbay, Kamila Serkebaeva, Assel Yerzhanova, and Yevgeniya Moreva.

The team includes Anna Erastova as line producer and Jean-Laurent Csinidis as delegate producer.

The budget is approximately 1.2 m EUR.

The main shoot of the film took 25 days from 19 August to 21 September 2024 in Kazakhstan, with acclaimed French DoP Caroline Champetier lensing. Lithuanian costume designer Fausta Naujalė is also in the crew.

The next screenings in Locarno will be on 12 and 13 August 2025.

The 78th Locarno Film Festival is held 6 – 18 August 2025.

Zhannat Alshanova is a writer, director, and producer based between Almaty (Kazakhstan) and London (UK). Her short films have screened at top-tier festivals including Cannes Cinéfondation (End of Season, 2018), Sundance (Paola Makes a Wish, 2019), and TIFF (History of Civilization, 2020). History of Civilization also won the Pardino d'argento SRG SSR for an international short film in the Pardi di Domani competition.

The project was selected for multiple workshops and markets such as When East Meets West, Cinemart, TIFF Filmmaker Lab, Red Sea Film Souk, Gotham Week, and First Cut Lab.

Production Information:

Producers:

Films de Force Majeure (France)

Accidental Films (Kazakhstan)

Volya Films (Netherlands)

M-Films (Lithuania)

Marija Razgutė: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Kjellson & Wik (Sweden)

Credits:

Director: Zhannat Alshanova

Scriptwriter: Zhannat Alshanova

DoP: Caroline Champetier

Editing: Lila Desiles

Original Score: Emil Sana

Production designer: Aliya Odinayeva

Casting director: Nadine Choi

Costume designer: Fausta Naujalė

Sound engineer: Alexandr Khimich

Sound designer: Ranko Paukovic

Cast: Tamiris Zhangazinova, Valentin Novopolskij, Medina Sagindykova, Assel Kaliyeva, Enlik Kozyke, Aleksandra Stambulova, Nursaule Aubakirova, Nazerke Zhumabek, Elina Ganshu, Yuliya Dyussebayeva