27-08-2025

Baltic Pitching Forum 2025 Announces Selection

By
    Baltic Pitching Forum Baltic Pitching Forum photo: Tautvydas Stukas

    VILNIUS: Twelve short film projects from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the guest country Hungary will be pitched at the upcoming Baltic Pitching Forum (BPF), which will be held in Vilnius 7 -10 October 2025.

    The BPF is considered one of the leading events in the Baltics for showcasing emerging and talented filmmakers from the Baltic and beyond, giving them invaluable industry advice and experience from a number of industry professionals in attendance.

    Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts”, and financed by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Vilnius City Municipality, Audiovisual Works Copyright Association “AVAKA” and Baltisches Haus. The associated partners include the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNASRiga International Film FestivalLatvian Short Film Agency and PÖFF Shorts (Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival).

    Its partners include Creative Europe - MEDIA Desks in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Italian Short Film Center, Estonian Film Institute, and Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival.

    Click HERE to find out more about the selected projects and HERE for the press release.

    Published in Lithuania

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Zhannat Alshanova’s Becoming Premieres in Cineasti del Presente