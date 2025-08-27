Baltic Pitching Forum 2025 Announces Selection

VILNIUS: Twelve short film projects from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the guest country Hungary will be pitched at the upcoming Baltic Pitching Forum ( BPF ), which will be held in Vilnius 7 -10 October 2025.

The BPF is considered one of the leading events in the Baltics for showcasing emerging and talented filmmakers from the Baltic and beyond, giving them invaluable industry advice and experience from a number of industry professionals in attendance.

Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts”, and financed by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Vilnius City Municipality, Audiovisual Works Copyright Association “AVAKA” and Baltisches Haus. The associated partners include the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS, Riga International Film Festival, Latvian Short Film Agency and PÖFF Shorts (Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival).

Its partners include Creative Europe - MEDIA Desks in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Italian Short Film Center, Estonian Film Institute, and Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival.

Click HERE to find out more about the selected projects and HERE for the press release.