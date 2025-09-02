First Comedy Coproduced by Baltic States Wraps Shooting

The first coproduced comedy of the Baltic states will be released in January 2026.

The Estonian version is directed by Arun Tamm, and the Estonian cast includes Mait Malmsten, Evelin Võigemast, Tõnis Niinemets, Maiken Pius, Henessi Schmidt, Kaspar Velberg, and Jaanus Mehikas.

The project is a coproduction between Apollo Film Productions (Estonia), Centaur Films (Latvia) and Filmai LT (Lithuania), according to ERR , the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting.

"Working with such experienced actors through an intense shoot was inspiring," said Estonian director Arun Tamm. "There was less focus on technical execution than usually, which let us concentrate on the acting, and capturing the truth in every performance."

Executive producer Tanel Tatter called the project a completely new production approach, allowing Baltic filmmakers to pool resources and deliver high-quality films.

"We're stronger together," Tatter said. "Producing films in local languages for the Latvian and Lithuanian markets and reaching a wider audience is an exciting new challenge for us."

The crew also includes producer Veiko Esken, cinematographer Mihkel Soe, production designer Greg Zundelovitch, costume designer Alli Liis Vandel and makeup artist Liisi Põllumaa.

The original screenplay, Perfetti sconosciuti, is by Filippo Bologna and Paolo Costella, with adaptation by Mario Pulver.

Perfect Strangers will hit theatres in Estonia on 16 January 2026.