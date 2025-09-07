First IMAX Cinema to Open in Lithuania in December 2025

The largest cinema centre in Lithuania, which opened in January 2023, is currently being reconstructed in Vilnius.
This will be the second IMAX cinema in the Baltics after the one in Apollo Kino Akropole in Riga, Latvia.
VILNIUS: The cinema chain Forum Cinemas will open the first cinema in Lithuania with IMAX technology in the biggest hall of Forum Cinemas Vingis.
