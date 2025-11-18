New Edition for ArtTech Forum Lithuania 2025

The forum will explore success stories linking artistic research with immersive technologies, artificial intelligence, and interactive formats that change the ways of storytelling, problem-solving and engaging audiences in both the cultural and creative business sectors.
ArtTech Forum Lithuania is organised by ArtTech Agency in partnership with the Innovation Agency Lithuania, the Baltic Film & Creative Tech Cluster, and the Energy and Technology Museum. It is co-funded by the Lithuanian Council for Culture, and the City of Vilnius.