Lithuania as Country in Focus at 2025 ShortTO Film Market in Italy

VILNIUS: Lithuania will be Country in Focus at the 10th ShorTO Film Market, taking place during the TFI Torino Film Industry on 24 – 25 November 2025.

Marking a milestone collaboration between the Italian Short Film Center and the Lithuanian short film agency Lithuanian Shorts, the event includes the panel “Lithuania in Focus: Exploring Co-Production Opportunities”, and the public screening “Cinematic Connections”, featuring five successful Lithuanian short films.

The Country in Focus programme is co-curated by Lithuanian Shorts, with support from the Lithuanian Film Centre, and it is part of the broader Cultura Lituana in Italia 2025–2026 initiative.

