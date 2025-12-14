Tamara Kotevska's The Tale of Silyan Nominated for 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards

SKOPJE: The documentary The Tale of Silyan / Siljan by acclaimed Macedonian director Tamara Kotevska was nominated for the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards in the Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures category.

The film has already won the Best Feature Documentary and Best Cinematography awards at the 41st Annual International Documentary Association Awards.

It has has been selected as North Macedonia’s entry for the International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards, and it is also nominated for the Cinema Eye Honors Audience Choice Prize.

Tamara Kotevska and Jean Dakar (who doubles as cinematographer) produced for Ciconia Film, alongside The Corner Shop’s Anna Hashmi (UK, USA), as well as Jordanco Petkovski through Nest Production (North Macedonia). Concordia Studio, which came in as producer in early 2024, fully financed the project. Executive producers include Casey Meurer, Lizzie Fox, Davis Guggenheim, and Laurene Powell Jobs.

National Geographic Documentary Films has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the film.

The US/UK/Macedonian coproduction made its world premiere out of competition at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. It was theatrically released in the USA on 28 November, and in the UK on 12 December. Soon it will stream globally on Disney+ and Hulu.

This is the latest work from the Oscar-nominated North Macedonian director of Honeyland / Medena zemja.