Vladimir Tagić’s Debut Feature Yugo Florida Wins 2024 Cinedays Festival of European Film

SKOPJE: The Serbian/Montenegrin/Croatian/Bulgarian coproduction Yugo Florida directed by Vladimir Tagić won the Golden Star for Best Film in the Official Competition of the 24th Cinedays Festival of European Film , which took place 3 – 10 December 2025 in Skopje.

The jury also awarded the German drama film Vena by Chiara Fleischhacker for best screenplay and the Slovenian/Italian/Croatian/Serbian coproduction Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica by Urška Djukić with Silver Star for best director in the Official Competition.



In the SEE Programme, the Golden Sun for Best Film was shared between the Kosovan/Macedonian coproduction Era by Parta Kelmendi and Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina), directed by Goran Stanković.

The winners were chosen from among eight films in the Official Competition and seven films in the SEE Programme.

More than 50 films were screened at three venues in the capital, including the park behind the Youth Cultural Center (MKC), Frosina Cinema, and the Cinematheque.

The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the City of Skopje, Liveurope music platform and the EU Film Festivals project of Creative Europe.​

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Golden Star for Best Film:

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Produced by Sense Production

Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Silver Star for Best Director:

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by Spok Films

Coproduced by Staragara IT, 365 Films, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, OINK, with Sister (France) asassociate producer

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministerodella Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Blue Star for Best Screenplay:

Vena (Germany)

Directed by Chiara Fleischhacker

Special Mention:

Andrija Kuzmanović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Bulgaria, France, Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

SEE Programme:

Golden Sun for Best Film:



Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Novi Film, Cineplanet

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

Era (Kosovo, North Macedonia)

Directed by Parta Kelmendi

Produced by RTV21 & Nam Creative

Coproduced by List Production

Special Mention:

Meat / Kreas (Greece)

Directed by Dimitris Nakos