12-12-2025

Vladimir Tagić’s Debut Feature Yugo Florida Wins 2024 Cinedays Festival of European Film

    SKOPJE: The Serbian/Montenegrin/Croatian/Bulgarian coproduction Yugo Florida directed by Vladimir Tagić won the Golden Star for Best Film in the Official Competition of the 24th Cinedays Festival of European Film, which took place 3 – 10 December 2025 in Skopje.

    The jury also awarded the German drama film Vena by Chiara Fleischhacker for best screenplay and the Slovenian/Italian/Croatian/Serbian coproduction Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica by Urška Djukić with Silver Star for best director in the Official Competition.

    In the SEE Programme, the Golden Sun for Best Film was shared between the Kosovan/Macedonian coproduction Era by Parta Kelmendi and Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina), directed by Goran Stanković.

    The winners were chosen from among eight films in the Official Competition and seven films in the SEE Programme.

    More than 50 films were screened at three venues in the capital, including the park behind the Youth Cultural Center (MKC), Frosina Cinema, and the Cinematheque

    The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the City of Skopje, Liveurope music platform and the EU Film Festivals project of Creative Europe.​

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Official Competition:

    Golden Star for Best Film:
    Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimir Tagić
    Produced by Sense Production
    Coproduced by Adriatic WesternEclecticaContrast Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film CenterEurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Silver Star for Best Director:
    Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić
    Produced by Spok Films
    Coproduced by Staragara IT, 365 Films, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, OINK, with Sister (France) asassociate producer
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreEurimagesFS Viba, MiC – Ministerodella Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center  Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Blue Star for Best Screenplay:
    Vena (Germany)
    Directed by Chiara Fleischhacker

    Special Mention:
    Andrija Kuzmanović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Bulgaria, France, Croatia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Vladimir Tagić

    SEE Programme:

    Golden Sun for Best Film:

    Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom FilmDream Factory, Kino, Novi FilmCineplanet
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

    Era (Kosovo, North Macedonia) 
    Directed by Parta Kelmendi
    Yugo Florida by Vladimir Tagić, credit: Sense ProductionProduced by RTV21 & Nam Creative
    Coproduced by List Production

    Special Mention:
    Meat / Kreas (Greece)
    Directed by Dimitris Nakos

