PRODUCTION: Arben Thaçi in Production with Sophomore Feature Ajal

SKOPJE: Macedonian director Arben Thaçi has started shooting his second feature film Ajal, produced through the Tetovo-based company Arbfilm . The contemporary drama explores mortality, family ties, faith, belonging, and moral responsibility against the landscape of the Šar Mountain region.

Penned by Thaçi, the story follows Mesin, a young man with both religious and scientific training, who returns to his family’s mountain village after receiving a serious medical diagnosis. Rather than finding peace, he is confronted with old wounds, strained relationships and unresolved family conflicts.

The title refers to the concept of the predetermined term of a human life. Through Mesin’s story, the film asks not only when a person will die, but what they do with the time they are given, and whether freedom lies in escaping fate or accepting it.

Principal photography began on 2 August 2026 and is scheduled to last four weeks in August and September. The shooting is taking place in Tetovo, the villages of Bozovtse and Veshala in Šar Mountain National Park, and the Leshnica mountain area. Thaçi is also planning a shooting outside North Macedonia, with Italy, Spain, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia currently under consideration as possible locations.

Arsim Fazlia, Adem Karaga, Ilire Vinca, Blerim Ismani, and Osman Ahmeti star in the film.

The project is produced solely by Arbën Thaçi through Arbfilm at this stage. The company is currently in talks with potential international partners for postproduction coproduction. The film was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency with 390,200 EUR / 24 m MKD.

Ajal is expected to be completed and ready for festival and audience screenings in 2027. A domestic distributor and an international sales agent are not yet attached.

Production Information:

Producer:

Arbfilm (North Macedonia)

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Credits:

Director: Arben Thaçi

Screenwriter: Arben Thaçi

DoP: Gjorgji Klincharov

Production designer: BilgaipKochishta

Costume designer: Azra Mehmedi

Cast: Arsim Fazlia, Adem Karaga, Ilire Vinca, Blerim Ismani, Osman Ahmeti