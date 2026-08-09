PRODUCTION: Igor Aleksov Begins Shooting The Secret of the Bare Hill

SKOPJE: Macedonian director Igor Aleksov has officially started shooting his sophomore feature The Secret of the Bare Hill / Tajnata na Goliot Rid on 6 August 2026 in Skopje. The film is a coproduction between North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Serbia.

The story, penned by Goce Cvetanovski and Aleksandar Rusjakov, follows the return of a mysterious woman to her childhood home. Soon after she arrives, a sudden wave of gruesome deaths among the local elite forces a cynical inspector to uncover a terrifying secret buried for 15 years.For the director, his new feature delves into the core of human emotion and deals with themes he believes must be told more and more often. “The film is a cinematic thriller with elements of drama and horror fantasy. We have 22 shooting days planned for 22 shooting days in Skopje and its surroundings, as well as in Ohrid”, Aleksov said for FNE.The cast is led by Anastasia Lasovska, with established actors like Toni Naumovski and Simeon Moni Damevski also starring.

Bogdan Jonchevski of City Star Production is producing with the support of the North Macedonia Film Agency (with 283,000 EUR / 15 m MKD). Naser Rafuna is coproducing through OnBros Production from Kosovo, and Miloš Djukelić through Red Production from Serbia.

Pre-shooting started with several days in December 2025 in Ohrid, and will continue with the remaining 22 shooting days until end of August 2026 on several locations in Skopje and the surroundings.

The film is expected to be ready for audiences and film festivals in 2027. No sales agent or local distributor is attached yet.

The project follows Aleksov’s acclaimed debut Lena and Vladimir (produced by Mind Production), which received international recognition.

Production Information:

Producer:

City Star Production (North Macedonia)

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Coproducers:

OnBros Production (Kosovo)

Red Production (Serbia)



Credits:

Director: Igor Aleksov Scriptwriters: Goce Cvetanovski, Aleksandar RusjakovDoP: Dushan KardalevskiProduction designer: Sime AtanasijevichCostume designer: Zhaklina Krstevska Karagjozoska

Makeup artist: Zhaneta DimitrievskaCast: Anastasia Lasovska, Toni Naumovski, Simeon Moni Damevski, Zoran Ljutkov, Stefan Vujisich, Filip Trajkovich, Daniela Ivanoska, Adem Karaga, Zlatko Mitreski, Aleksandar Mikich, Goce Andonov