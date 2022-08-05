Malta Film Commission Launches Jurassic World Attractions

VALLETTA: Malta Film Commission has launched Jurassic World attractions in the towns Valletta, Birgu and Mellieħa. The initiative aims at improving screen tourism as well as family tourism. Jurassic World Dominion by Colin Trevorrow was partly shot in Malta in 2021.

The attractions can be visited until the end of summer. The Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo said, quoted by Malta Independent, that the initiative will serve as a platform for Malta to continue being an attractive destination in the world of cinema and tourism.