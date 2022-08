VALLETTA: Film enthusiasts are invited to take part in the first edition of the Frantic Film Challenge Competition in Malta. The winning film will be screened at the opening of the Gozo Film Festival (19 – 21 August 2022).

Each team has to write, shoot and edit a short film between 13 and 14 August 2022.

After being cancelled in the last two years due to the pandemic, the 4th edition of the Gozo Film Festival is coming back at the Gozo Citadel, focusing on Gozitan, Maltese, as well as international filmmakers.

The festival is supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry of Gozo.