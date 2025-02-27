American Thriller Ascent to Be Shot in Malta

VALLETTA: The American survival thriller Ascent directed by Adam Green and starring Inanna Sarkis, Gregg Sulkin, Paris Berelc and Timothy Granaderos will launch production in Malta at the end of February 2025.

The film is expected to benefit from the 40% cash rebate system administered by the Malta Film Commission.

The script penned by George Mahaffey Jr. follows a group of friends who arrive in Europe to celebrate the soon-to-be marriage of two of them, only to get stranded in a hot air balloon above sharks.

Simple House Films is producing. Recently, the company launched its international sales division at the EFM in Berlin, headed by Polish Anastazja Bankowska, former Global Sales Executive at Kino Świat.

Ascent is expected to be delivered in the last quarter of 2025.