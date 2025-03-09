Arts Council Malta Launches Increased Screen Support Scheme for 2025

VALLETTA: Arts Council Malta ’s Screen Support Scheme will distribute 2 m EUR in 2025, which represents a significant increase compared to three years ago.

The scheme is aimed at strengthening the film and screen industry in Malta, and it is divided into five sections: scriptwriting, funding for project development phases, short film production, resources for long-term productions, and support for cultural initiatives.

The scheme, through its various strands, offers preproduction aid (scriptwriting, project development) and aid to the production of audiovisual works for fiction, animation and documentary projects, as well as cultural programmes in accordance with its guidelines and regulations.

The deadline for applications is 15 April 2025.

Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici said that the restructured scheme shows the Government’s commitment to strengthen local productions.