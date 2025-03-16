PRODUCTION: Maltese Director Keith Albert Tedesco in Postproduction with Sports Drama The Home Straight

VALLETTA: Maltese director/DoP Keith Albert Tedesco is currently in postproduction with The Home Straight, a story about resilience and tenacity, financed by the Malta Film Commission - Creative Malta .

The Home Straight is a dramatic sports film which follows Serena Segalle, a student and retired athlete born with a club foot, who was told that she would never be able to run. Against all odds, she comes back out of retirement and rises up to become one of Europe’s top 400 m sprinters. Sarah Naudi penned the script.

“When I was researching to make this film, I hung out with Maltese athletes and followed them around for a few days. Their enthusiasm, passion and love for sports inspired me. The individual stories are even more impressive with hindsight. Maltese athletes are truly underdogs with David vs Goliath syndrome. We all side with the underdog, and being an underdog myself, though in the world of film, I related to their individual plight of fighting, training, juggling life with passion in order to perhaps one day, be celebrated for it. And not in their name but in their flag’s name, despite the geographical and financial limitations that come along with wearing a national uniform”, Keith Albert Tedesco told FNE.

The main cast consists of Sarah Naudi, Janet Richard, Kim Camenzuli, Mikhail Basmadjian, Chris Dingli, Antonella Axisa, Paul Portelli, Simone Spiteri, Kevin Naudi and Ryan Mark De Battista.

Keith Albert Tedesco and Fabrizio Fenech are producing the film through the Maltese company Lampa Stampa Films. The project has been financed by the Malta Film Commission - Creative Malta with 94,000 EUR in 2023, and it is made in partnership with Roughcut Films.

Roughcut, represented by Fabrizio Fenech, is currently handling postproduction from onset dailies and editing. The sound design will be done at Stargate Studios in Malta, whilst the colour correcting and grading will be done by Anthony Wood.

The total budget of the project is 135,000 EUR.

The film was shot in February and March 2024, and it is expected to do a festival run by the end of 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

Lampa Stampa Films (Malta

Credits:

Director: Keith Albert Tedesco

Scriptwriter: Sarah Naudi

DoP: Keith Tedesco

Production designer: Mattea Fenech

Cast: Sarah Naudi, Janet Richard, Kim Camenzuli, Mikhail Basmadjian, Chris Dingli, Antonella Axisa, Paul Portelli, Simone Spiteri, Kevin Naudi, Ryan Mark De Battista