Maltese Film Island of Oblivion Continues Its Theatrical Run

VALLETTA: Jamie Vella’s new film Island of Oblivion had its world premiere in competition at the 17th Prishtina International Film Festival, continuing its cycle of film screenings.

Inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey, the film reimagines the mythic episode set on Ogygia, traditionally associated with Gozo, where Odysseus is held by the nymph Calypso. Vella approaches the tale as a meditation on memory, identity, and the conflict between love and duty, emphasising its humanist dimensions over epic spectacle.

The film stars Italian actor Alberto Brosio as Odysseus, and Spanish actress Ariadna Cabrol as Calypso, alongside Paul Portelli and Jacqui Losco.

"With Island of Oblivion I wanted to explore the humane side of Odysseus, a man fragmented by memory, torn between comfort and the call of selfhood," said Jamie Vella.

Produced by Oliver Mallia and Jamie Vella, this medium-length film is a coproduction between Vella’s Wild Skies (Malta) and Malta’s Pellikola with the support of the Malta Film Commission’s incentive programme.

The Maltese creative team includes Matthew Envin Taylor (DoP), Charlo Dalli (production design), Luke Azzopardi (costume design), Sean Vella (music), Marcelle Genovese (hair), and Chantal Busuttil (make-up).

"It’s an honour to see Maltese cinema represented internationally. This film shows how Maltese filmmakers can reinterpret universal stories through a distinctive local voice," said producer Oliver Mallia.

Following its festival premiere, Island of Oblivion screened in Malta on 8 October 2025 at Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s.

The film's screenings will continue, but new festivals and locations are not yet known.

Production Information:

Producers:

Wild Skies (Malta)

Pellikola (Malta)

Credits:

Director: Jamie Vella

Scriptwriter: Jamie Vella

DoP: Matthew Envin Taylor

Production designer: Charlo Dalli

Costume designer: Luke Azzopardi

Hair designer: Marcelle Genovese

Make-up designer: Chantal Busuttil

Casting: Edward Said

Visual effects: Adam Lawrence

Colorist: Anthony Wood

Sound design: Andrea Pasqualetti, George Sarantinos

Cast: Alberto Brosio, Ariadna Cabrol Espinal, Paul Portelli, Jacqui Losco