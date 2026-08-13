PRODUCTION: Maltese Kukumajsa Productions Launches Shooting on Omnibus Project Life Stream

VALLETTA: Maltese director Rebecca Cremona is overseeing production on Life Stream, an ambitious omnibus feature film produced by Kukumajsa Productions . The project comprises six distinct segments helmed by international writer-directors Muayad Alayan (Palestine), Ása Hjörleifsdóttir (Iceland), Chika Anadu (Nigeria), Shuming He (Singapore), Javier Colón Ríos (Puerto Rico), and Cremona herself.

Life Stream is composed of six segments, unfolding across the globe. We follow the story of a human life, spanning birth to death, via six milestones revolving around culturally specific rituals, each taking place in a different region of the world.

“This is a story which celebrates our common humanity, through our similarities and our differences, for better and for worse. This is also a film which does what it shows; actively bringing us together as people(s), not only on our screens, but also behind-the-scenes. At a time of increasing divide and turmoil, it is an important project to embark on. We are very proud that Malta, historically an important crossroad of cultures and civilisations, is taking the lead on this truly global collaboration", director Rebecca Cremona on behalf of Maltese Kukumajsa Productions told FNE.

The film is produced by Malta’s Kukumajsa Productions in association with Bird Street Productions (USA). Ryan Gatt serves as coproducer, while Tina Mersmann is serving as postproducer. The production is additionally financed and supported by Arts Council Malta and the Malta Film Commission.

The Malta segment was shot in July 2026, while filming in Puerto Rico and Nigeria is scheduled for later this year. Production will then move to Singapore, Palestine, and Iceland during the first third of 2027.

The main cast from Malta consists of Gracious Mercieca, Cassandra Spiteri, Jane Marshall, Edward DeGaetano, Stephen Buhagiar, and Narcy Calamatta.

The entire project is expected to complete postproduction by the autumn of 2027.

Production Information:

Producer:

Kukumajsa Productions (Malta)

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Bird Street Productions (USA)

Coproducer:

Ryan Gatt

Credits:

Writer/directors: Rebecca Cremona (Malta), Muayad Alayan (Palestine), Ása Hjörleifsdóttir (Iceland), Chika Anadu (Nigeria), Shuming He (Singapore), Javier Colón Ríos (Puerto Rico)

DoP: Matthew Taylor (for Malta segment)

Editor: Shayar Bhansali

Composer: Ruben Zahra

Malta cast: Gracious Mercieca, Cassandra Spiteri, Jane Marshall, Edward DeGaetano, Stephen Buhagiar, Narcy Calamatta