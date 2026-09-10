Malta Launches International Call for World’s First Land-Sea Super Stage

The Malta Film Studios masterplan includes the development of the world’s first Land-Sea Super Stage. This project is a world-class soundstage, using the latest technology, fully integrated with Malta’s world-renowned water tanks; creating a unique production facility for the international film industry. The project would see over €80 million in private investment in Malta’s film industry.



“Today’s launch marks the final piece of the jigsaw in creating a world-class film industry in Malta. We are committed to taking Malta’s film infrastructure to the next level” said Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech.



Over the past nine years, Malta has strengthened its position on the global film map, supported by its strong 40% cash rebate programme and a highly skilled local crew workforce. The Land-Sea Super Stage project will further consolidate Malta’s position as a leading international filming destination, while creating new opportunities for investment, employment and economic growth.



The creative industries are increasingly recognised as a resilient driver of economic growth in an uncertain global environment. Malta’s strategy is focused on ensuring that the country’s film industry can fulfil its long-term potential.



Film Commissioner Johann Grech said Malta’s objective is to establish the country as a top-tier destination for global filmmakers.



“We have already seen major franchises such as Gladiator and Jurassic World repeatedly choose Malta for our versatile locations and our water tanks. We now want to complete Malta’s offer to the global film industry by developing a world-class studio facility that is truly unique,” said Commissioner Grech.



The project is not simply about building new soundstages. The proposed Super Stage is globally unique, allowing Malta to offer filmmakers a production environment combining land-based and water-based filming, while taking advantage of the infinite horizon of the studio’s water tanks.



The international public call is also intended to usher in a new era of private investment and entrepreneurship in Malta’s film industry, creating new careers and generating further economic activity.



“I’ve always been ambitious for Malta’s film industry and now we are ready to reach even higher,” said Commissioner Grech.



“We want to give confidence and certainty to those who want to build a career in Malta’s film industry.”



“By developing the world’s first Land-Sea Super Stage at the Malta Film Studios, we will strengthen our ability to attract more high-end, high-budget and high-value productions. Malta can become the home of some of the world’s biggest movies and film franchises,” concluded Commissioner Grech.



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