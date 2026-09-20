Dutch Reality TV series De Bevers and Feature Film De Bevers: All For the Fans Shoot in Malta

VALLETTA: Malta is once again providing the backdrop for international television and film productions, welcoming popular Dutch personalities John and Kees de Bever, together with a host of well-known Dutch celebrities, to the island.

The production includes the hit reality television series De Bevers, produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Netherlands for RTL, as well as the feature film De Bevers: All For The Fans, produced by Roy Poortmans of Gates Pictures, coproduced by Niels Houtepen of Brandconnection, and directed by Erwin van den Eshof. Malta's distinctive locations and Mediterranean character provide the perfect setting for both productions.

DO Productions Malta, headed by producer Brigid Olen, is providing full production services for the Maltese shoot, with Kathleen de Brincat serving as local line producer alongside Dutch Line Producer Ariel Castillo.

The production is supported by the Malta Film Commission, with Malta continuing to attract international film and television productions through its experienced local crews, diverse locations, established production infrastructure and competitive cash rebate incentive programme.

The arrival of De Bevers further strengthens the relationship between Malta and the Dutch television and film industry.

For DO Productions Malta, the production represents another opportunity to showcase Malta as an accessible, experienced and production-friendly European filming destination.