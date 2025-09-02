Prominent Location Scout Lori Balton in Montenegro

PODGORICA: Lori Balton, one of Hollywood’s most prominent location scouts, has recently visited Montenegro at the invitation of the Film Centre of Montenegro .

Accompanied by representatives of the Centre, Lori Balton spent several days visiting key natural and cultural-historical locations across the country, from the Bay of Kotor, the Lovćen and Durmitor National Parks, and historic urban areas such as Perast, Kotor and Cetinje, to new urban centres such as Porto Montenegro and Portonovo. Impressed by the diversity of landscapes in a small area, she emphasised that Montenegro has extraordinary visual potential for different genres of film productions, according to a press release.

Lori Balton’s visit was realised in cooperation with the Film Centre of Montenegro and the Association of Film Producers and Directors of Montenegro, with the support of the National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro, and the tourist organisations of Herceg Novi and Cetinje.