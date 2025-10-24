Days of Hungarian Film Held in Montenegro

PODGORICA: Days of Hungarian Film in Montenegro were held at the Montenegrin Cinematheque , organised by the Film Centre of Montenegro , in cooperation with the Embassy of Hungary in Podgorica, the National Film Institute – Hungary , the Cultural and Information Center (KIC) "Budo Tomović", and the Montenegrin Film Archive.

The selection of films included Semmelweiss (2023) directed by Lajos Koltai and produced by Szupermodern Stúdió, the TV film Trezor (2018) directed by Péter Bergendi, My Treasure (2017) directed by Gabor Herendi and produced by Caffe Communications in coproduction with Sky Film, and The Whisky Robber (2017) directed by Nimrod Antal and produced by Viszkis Film.

The event was held free of charge 18 - 21 October 2025 as part of the celebration of 23 October, the Day of the Revolution in Hungary.

"This event represents an important platform for strengthening cultural ties between Montenegro and Hungary, as well as the promotion of European film. We are proud to be able to present the best of contemporary Hungarian cinematography to the Montenegrin audience," said Aleksandra Božović, Director of the Film Center of Montenegro.