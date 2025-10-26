PRODUCTION: Andrija Mugoša in Production with Montenegrin Drama Happiness Is Just a Blue Couch Away

PODGORICA: Montenegrin director/writer Andrija Mugoša will present his debut feature drama Happiness Is Just a Blue Couch Away / Pu Spas Za Sve Nas, backed by the Film Centre of Montenegro , at the upcoming Work in Progress - Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event 2025.

On a winter night in Podgorica, Nataša flees her abusive husband, Petar, with her nine-year-old son, Uroš. With no money and no home, their red Golf II becomes their only shelter.

Andrija Mugoša and Armin Behrem penned the script, and the main cast includes Ivona Kustudić, Milivoje Obradović, Milica Šćepanović, and Danilo Tomović.

“Happiness Is Just a Blue Couch Away looks at domestic violence through an intimate mother–son road story set largely inside a red Golf II. Being the son of a social worker, my childhood was shaped by stories of violence and people on the margins. For me, it’s a film about courage, silence, and the cost of starting over”, Andrija Mugoša said for FNE.

Andrija Mugoša and Iva Kasalica are producing through Montenegro’s KA productions with a budget of 145,000 EUR, partially supported (75,000 EUR) by the Film Centre of Montenegro. The rest of the budget is covered by sponsors and private funds.

Approximately 80% of the film was shot in February 2025, throughout 20 shooting days, and three more shooting days are due in February 2026. The editing is already ongoing.

The film is expected to be locked mid-2025, and the premiere will follow after securing the right festival for world premiere.

The project will be showcased at Work in Progress within Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event on 20 – 21 November 2025. Andrija Mugoša said: “In Tallinn we aim to meet a sales agent, and gather sharp feedback on our current cut so we can position the film for a strong festival premiere and international distribution.”

This year, the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival runs from 7 to 23 November, while "Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event" runs from 14 to 21 November 2025.

Andrija Mugoša is the owner of the production company Ka productions, based in Podgorica, through which he directed or edited a large number of commercials. He also worked as a producer and first AD on various projects. He directed several short films, of which the latest Barley / Jecam zela (2021), premiered in the Student Film Competition of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

KA productions (Montenegro)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Andrija Mugoša

Scriptwriters: Andrija Mugoša, Armin Behrem

DoP: Nemanja Dabanović

Editor: Dmitar Janjušević

Production designer: Jelena Ivančević

Costume designer: Andrea Samardžić

Makeup artist: Petar Raičević

Cast: Ivona Kustudić, Milivoje Obradović, Milica Šćepanović, Danilo Tomović