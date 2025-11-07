Montenegrin Regional Initiative at EFAD Plenary Meeting

PODGORICA: The director of the Film Centre of Montenegro , Aleksandra Božović, presented at the Plenary Meeting of the European Association of National Film Agencies ( EFAD ) the results of the work in the revitalisation of the Montenegrin cinema network, as well as the conclusions from the regional meeting held within the 2nd Montenegro Film Rendezvous.

The regional initiative presented by Božović focuses on networking the countries of Southeast Europe with the aim of solving common challenges: declining cinema attendance, lack of professional distributors, weak marketing support for domestic films, and the need to involve younger generations in cinema culture.

"Systemic support for distribution and audience development is crucial for the survival of European film. It is necessary to exchange best practices among smaller member states, strengthen cross-border initiatives aimed at young viewers and encourage sustainable models of public cinemas as a tool for inclusion," Božović emphasised in her presentation, according to a press release issued by the Film Centre of Montenegro.

Representatives of film centres from the countries of Southeast Europe (Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia) participated in the regional meeting held within the 2nd Montenegro Film Rendezvous, where it was discussed how the countries have similar challenges, but also huge potential for cooperation.

The EFAD Plenary Meeting was held in Copenhagen on 4 November 2025.

The second edition of the industry event Montenegro Film Rendezvous was held within the 38th Herceg Novi Film Festival (23 – 29 August 2025).