First Adriatic Film and TV Awards Announced

TIVAT: Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinović won Best Film at the first edition of the Adriatic Film and TV Awards , held at the Porto Montenegro marina in the Montenegrin town of Tivat.

The winners were selected by the Adriatic Film and TV Academy, operating within the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region, which was founded by the Sarajevo Film Festival, Zagreb Film Festival, and Auteur Film Festival from Belgrade.

The AFA Award for Best Film was presented to Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia) directed by Igor Bezinović, who also received the AFA Awards for Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia) by Urška Djukić received the awards for Best Debut Film, and also for Best Leading Actress.

Working Class Goes to Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania) by Mladen Đorđević received two acting awards: Best Leading Actor, and the Rising Star Award.

The AFA Award for Best TV Series went to Operation Sabre / / Operacija Sablja (Serbia, Bulgaria), created and directed by Vladimir Tagić and Goran Stanković, which also received the awards for Best Leading Actress and Best Leading Actor in a TV series.

“The first edition of the Adriatic Film Awards is everything we have dreamed of and planned for years. We celebrate the creativity of this entire region and hope this will become an additional form of recognition for our directors and actors. The turnout for the awards ceremony shows that such recognition was truly needed,” said Mirsad Purivatra, president of the AFA Committee.

The first edition of the Adriatic Film and TV Awards was held 24 - 26 October 2025.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

Best Director:

Igor Bezinović for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Best Screenplay:

Igor Bezinović for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Best Leading Actress:

Jara Sofija Ostan in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by SPOK Films

Coproduced by 365 Films, Staragara IT, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, OINK with Sister Productions

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Best Leading Actor:

Leon Lučev in Working Class Goes to Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania)

Directed by Mladen Đorđević

Produced by Banda, Sense Production

Coproduced by Agitprop, Homemade Films, Adriatic Western, Kinorama, Tangaj Production, Cinnamon Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages

The Rising Star Award:

Lidija Kordić in Working Class Goes to Hell / Radnička klasa ide u pakao (Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro, Romania)

Directed by Mladen Đorđević

Best Debut Film:

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Best TV Series:

Operation Sabre / Operacija Sablja (Serbia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić, Goran Stanković

Created by Vladimir Tagić, Goran Stanković

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Drugi Plan, Agitprop

Supported by the Serbian public broadcaster RTS, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Best Leading Actress in a TV Series:

Milica Gojković in Operation Sabre / Operacija Sablja (Serbia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić, Goran Stanković

Best Leading Actor in a TV Series:

Dragan Mićanović in Operation Sabre / Operacija Sablja (Serbia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić, Goran Stanković