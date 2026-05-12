FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Montenegrin Cinema in Cannes

The Film Centre of Montenegro will participate in the 79th Cannes Film Festival, which will be held from 12 to 23 May 2026, presenting Montenegrin cinematography and strengthening international cooperation through a series of diverse activities.

At the "Marché du Film" film market, the Film Centre will present current Montenegrin cinematography as part of the Southeast Europe Pavilion, together with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Serbia.

The Film Centre of Montenegro will present the potential and capacities of Montenegro as a film destination at the market, as well as the catalogue "Montenegrin Cinema 2026", which provides an overview of current film projects in various stages of realization.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about current productions and coproductions, festivals, as well as the possibilities offered by Montenegro as a film destination.

During the market, numerous bilateral meetings are planned with representatives of leading international festivals and film institutions, including the Berlin Film Festival, the Locarno Film Festival, the Trieste Film Festival, among others. The aim of these meetings is to deepen cooperation and examine the possibility of organising special segments dedicated to Montenegrin cinematography at international festivals in the coming period.

Representatives of the Film Centre will also participate in the meeting of the Creative Europe - MEDIA desks network, which is held during the market, as part of continuous cooperation in the promotion and support of the European audiovisual industry.

On Sunday, 17 May 2026, the Film Centre is organising a cocktail party "A Matinée with Montenegrin Cinema" on the terrace of the Southeast Europe Pavilion, which will be an opportunity for informal socialising and networking with colleagues from the region and the world.

Montenegro has been present at the film market in Cannes since 2011.