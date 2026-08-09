Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival 2026 Announces Programme

Ten feature films from Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Croatia and Montenegro, made in collaboration with European coproducers, will run for the Golden Mimosa.

A total of 26 documentary films by authors from all over the world will be shown in the garden of the Nobel Prize House Iva Andrić, of which 24 will compete for the Golden Mimosa.

The Student Film programme includes 30 films from academies from Belgrade, Novi Sad, Zagreb, Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Ljubljana, Skoplje, and Cetinja.

The programme dedicated to regional TV series, launched in 2025, will continue this year with exclusive screenings of pilot episodes of four regional series that have not yet had their TV premiere: Rock Me Gently / Ljuljaj me nežno (Serbia, Montenegro) by Nevio Marasović and Sandra Mitrović, Pupin (Serbia) by Danilo Bećković, There Will Be New Summers / Biće novih leta (Serbia) by Gvozden Đurić, and Treasury / Trezor (Serbia) by Bojana Andrić.

The programme also includes European films from the Adriatic Region festival network programme, meetings with filmmakers and authors, literary events and other accompanying programmes, according to the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The most important film festival in Montenegro and one of the most important in Southeast Europe is taking place under the slogan All the Colours of Film / Sve boje filma. Acting legend Bogdan Diklić is this year's winner of the "Milan Žmukić" award for outstanding contribution to film art.

An important part of the festival is the 3rd edition of the Montenegro Film Rendezvous, an industry segment that developed from one year to another. "Through the Montenegro Film Rendezvous, we gather important European and world filmmakers and professionals who come to hear and see what young and very authentic Montenegrin cinematography and Montenegrin authors have to offer," said Aleksandra Božović, Head of the Film Centre of Montenegro and President of the Festival Council.

The special focus of this year's edition will be on the development and networking of film professionals through a rich programme aimed at the film industry, which the Film Centre of Montenegro created in partnership with the Festival.

With the support of the French Embassy and the French Institute in Montenegro, the programme will include the Female Filmmakers workshop, intended for directors and producers who develop international coproductions. In cooperation with the International Organisation of Francophonie (Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, OIF), the New African Voices programme will be presented, through which the audience will have the opportunity to learn about projects in development, as well as films by prominent directors and producers from Francophone countries.

The industry programme will be completed by ReActing+ RRegional acting workshop, a new module programme of ReActing as a Star, with the support of the British Council, as well as the EAVE on Demand RE-ACT workshop within the RE-ACT programme, which Montenegro joined this year.

The 39th Film festival Herceg Novi - Montenegro film festival is organised by the JUK – Herceg Fest in partnership with the Film Centre of Montenegro and with support from the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro and the Municipality of Herceg Novi.

Feature Film Competition:

3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)

Directed by Miroslav Terzić

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, Invictus, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Rift in the Ice / Pukotina u ledu (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Montenegro)

Directed by Maja Miloš

Produced by Film House Baš Čelik

Coproduced by Spok Films, Vertigo, Propeler film, Nightswim, Volya Films, Quadrifolium films)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, CE Media, Slovenian Film Center, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Italian Ministry for Culture (Mibact), Netherlands Film Fund, KMBO distribution, France, Montenegrin Film Center, Eurimages

Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Goran Stanković

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, Cineplanet

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

Hidden People / Skriti ljudje (Slovenia, Sebia, Island)

Directed by Miha Hočevar

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Backroom Productions, UrsusPavrus

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT, the Serbian Ministry of Culture

Everything That's Wrong with You / Vse, kar je narobe s tabo (Slovenia, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Urša Menart

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Living Pictures, Chromosome Film, Tidewater, Eclectica, in collaboration with FS Viba Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, RE-ACT

Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Kosara Mitić

Produced by Black Cat Production

Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanjeto ne e za devojcinja (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Dina Duma

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo, Terminal 3

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages

Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Baš Čelik

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Black Trumpet / Crna truba (Montenegro, Serbia)

Directed by Bojan Stijović

Produced by Cut-Up d.o.o.

Coproduced by Pelicula Production

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Radio and Television of Montenegro