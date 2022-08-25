The Only Onsite Module of CEE Animation Workshop 2022 Takes Place in Łódź

LODZ: The first and only onsite module of the 2022 edition of the CEE Animation Workshop is currently taking place in Łódź, Poland 22 - 28 August 2022.

A total of 11 projects in development, 26 participants, 10 guest expert lecturers and 25 Polish animation industry representatives are taking part.

The event in Poland is organised in collaboration with the Polish Animation Producers Association – SPPA and with local partners from the Vienna House Andel’s Hotel, Łódź Film School, Indeks Film Studio, WJTeam, Likaon and the Łódź Film Commission. The CEE Animation Workshop is supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union and the Polish Film Institute.

