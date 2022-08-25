25-08-2022

The Only Onsite Module of CEE Animation Workshop 2022 Takes Place in Łódź

By
    The Only Onsite Module of CEE Animation Workshop 2022 Takes Place in Łódź credit: CEE Animation

    LODZ: The first and only onsite module of the 2022 edition of the CEE Animation Workshop is currently taking place in Łódź, Poland  22 - 28 August 2022.

    A total of 11 projects in development, 26 participants, 10 guest expert lecturers and 25 Polish animation industry representatives are taking part.

    The event in Poland is organised in collaboration with the Polish Animation Producers Association – SPPA and with local partners from the Vienna House Andel’s Hotel, Łódź Film SchoolIndeks Film StudioWJTeam, Likaon and the Łódź Film Commission. The CEE Animation Workshop is supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Programme of the European Union and the Polish Film Institute.

    Click HERE to read the press release.

    Published in Poland

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Cinemas in Poland to Stay Open Despite Cineworld Group Plans for Bankruptcy