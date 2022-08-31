FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Jerzy Skolimowski's EO to Represent Poland in Oscar Race

WARSAW: Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO has been selected as Poland’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film received the Jury Prize ex-aequo at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

As the veteran director stated before the world premiere of the film in the Competition in Cannes 2022, EO is dedicated to Robert Bresson, but it is not a remake of Au hasard Balthazar (1966).

The story is a cinematic allegory about the fate of a simple donkey in an increasingly complex modern world.

The authors of the script are Ewa Piaskowska and Jerzy Skolimowski. The cast includes Sandra Drzymalska, Mateusz Kościukiewicz and Tomasz Organek, among others.

EO was produced by Poland’s Skopia Film in coproduction with Italy’s Alia Film. The production received funding from the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund and the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund.

HanWay Films is handling the sales.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on 12 March 2023. The shortlists will be announced on 21 December 2022 and the nominations on 24 January 2023.