Register for Free Webinar Go East! The International Potential of the Regional Animated Productions

WARSAW: The webinar Go East! The International Potential of the Regional Animated Productions will be held on Zoom on 14 September 2023, 11:00 – 12:00. The webinar is organised by Young Horizons Industry , ANIMARKT Stop Motion Forum and CEE Animation Forum .

The meeting is intended for industry professionals (distributors, sales agents, broadcasters) from the region working in the animation business, as well as filmmakers who are looking for tips and inspiration.

The webinar will present the sales and distribution potential of productions from the region based on the international success of the animated series Odo and stop-motion feature Living Large.

Agnieszka Kowalewska-Skowron from MOMAKIN will moderate the session with guests Anna Głowik, producer from Letko, and Jason Bressand, Head of Sales, Gebeka International, who will walk the audience through all the steps to achieve an international distribution and sales success.

Click HERE for free registration and HERE for the press release.