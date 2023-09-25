FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2023: Prize Winners

GDYNIA: The 48th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia , which took place 18 – 23 September 2023, awarded its top prize of Golden Lion for Best Film to Paweł Maślona’s new drama Scarborn / Kos.

Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór by Jan Holoubek and Next to Nothing / Tyle co nic by Grzegorz Dębowski walked away with the most awards. Both productions received a total of 10 prizes.

The Audience Award went to the Polish/Lithuanian/Serbian coproduction The Peasants / Chłopi directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela) and Hugh Welchman.

The Platinum Lion Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Polish production designer and set decorator Allan Starski.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:



Main Competition:



Grand Prize Golden Lion:

Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Directed by Paweł Maślona

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Daniel Baur (K5 International), Viaplay Group, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commission, the Podkarpackie Film Commission, the Krakow Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Silver Lion:

Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Directed by Olga Chajdas

Produced by Apple Film Production

Coproduced by Topkapi Films, Moloko Film, CANAL+ Polska, House Media Company

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Eurimages, the City of Gdańsk

Golden Claw Award:

Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Director:

Jan Holoubek for Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Produced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Screenplay:

Grzegorz Dębowski for Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

Best Directorial Debut:

Grzegorz Dębowski for Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

Best Actress:

Lena Góra in Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Best Actor:

Artur Paczesny in Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

Best Supporting Actress:

Kinga Preiss in Feast of Fire / Święto ognia (Poland)

Directed by Kinga Dębska

Produced by Opus Film

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, AXI IMMO, EC1

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

and

Agnieszka Kwietniewska in Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

Best Supporting Actor:

Tomasz Schuchardt in Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

and

Robert Więckiewicz in Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Best Acting Debut:

Paulina Pytlak in Feast of Fire / Święto ognia (Poland)

Best Cinematography:

Bartłomiej Kaczmarek for Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

Best Music:

Andrzej Smolik for Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Best Set Design:

Marek Warszewski for Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

Best Sound:

Marcin Lenarczyk for Dreams Full of Smoke / Sny pełne dymu (Poland)

Directed by Dorota Kędzierzawska

Produced by Kid Film

Coproduced by Black Photon, Camera Obscura

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Editing:

Piotr Kmiecik for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Best Makeup:

Aneta Brzozowska for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Best Costumes:

Weronika Orlińska for Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

Audience Award:

The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman

Produced by Breakthru Films

Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, National Culture Center, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Center, Film Center Serbia

Platinum Lion:

Allan Starski

Short Film Competition:

Lucjan Bokiniec Award for Best Short Film:

Warsaw, the Netherlands / Warszawa, Holandia (Poland)

Directed by Ming Wei Chiang

Microbudget Film Competition:

Best Film:

Ultima Thule (Poland)

Directed by Klaudiusz Chrostowski

Produced by Madants

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Young Gala:

Amber Lion – Kina Polskie Association Award (for a Polish box office leader in domestic cinemas last season):

Letters to Santa 5 / Listy do M.5 (Poland) 1.5 m admissions

Directed by Lukasz Jaworski

Produced by TVN

Award of Polish Film Festivals and Reviews Abroad:

Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Golden Kangaroo:

Feast of Fire / Święto ognia (Poland)

Helena Modrzejewska Award:

Andrzej Seweryn

Don Quixote, Polish Discussion Film Club Federation Award:

Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

Golden Lion Cub Award:

A Travelling Dog / O psie, który jeździł koleją (Poland)

Directed by Magdalena Nieć

Produced by Canal+

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Award of Laureates of Film Knowledge and Social Communication Olympiad:

Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Journalists Award:

Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Cast Directing Award from Polish Filmmakers Association:

Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Award of the Association of Studio Cinemas:

Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Radio Gdańsk Award for Sound Effects:

Marcin Kasiński for Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

Crystal Star Elle Poland:

Kamila Urzędowska for The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Chopard Loves Cinema Acting Debut Award:

Kamila Urzędowska for The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Electrolux Award for Climate Film:

The Last Spark of Hope / Cała nadzieja w nich (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Biedroń

Produced by K&K Selekt Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

A Wonderful Few Minutes / Wspaniałe kilka minut (Poland)

Directed by Hubert Patynowski

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by TVN Film, Canal+ Polska

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Festival Phenomenon Interia Award:

Polar Bears / Misie polarne (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Stankiewicz

Award of the Zwierciadło Magazine Mocne wejście / Strong Entrance:

My Old Gals / Moje Stare (Poland)

Directed by Natasha Parzymies

The Bravest Look by Irena Eris:

Dorota Stalińska, Dorota Pomykała for Moje Stare / My Old Gals (Poland)

Heliograf Award for Best Cinematography in Short Film Competition:

Tomasz Gajewski for A Beautiful Wildflower Meadow / Piękna łąka kwietna (Poland)

Directed by Emi Buchwald

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by TVN, Canal+ Polska, Samira Studio, ORKA Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute