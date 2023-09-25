25-09-2023

FNE at Gdynia Polish Film Festival 2023: Prize Winners

By
    Gdynia 2023 winners Gdynia 2023 winners photo: Gdynia Film Festival

    GDYNIA: The 48th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, which took place 18 – 23 September 2023, awarded its top prize of Golden Lion for Best Film to Paweł Maślona’s new drama Scarborn / Kos.

    Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór by Jan Holoubek and Next to Nothing / Tyle co nic by Grzegorz Dębowski walked away with the most awards. Both productions received a total of 10 prizes.

    The Audience Award went to the Polish/Lithuanian/Serbian coproduction The Peasants / Chłopi directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela) and Hugh Welchman.

    The Platinum Lion Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Polish production designer and set decorator Allan Starski.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Main Competition:

    Grand Prize Golden Lion:
    Scarborn / Kos (Poland)
    Directed by Paweł Maślona
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by Daniel Baur (K5 International), Viaplay Group, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commission, the Podkarpackie Film Commission, the Krakow Film Commission
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Silver Lion:
    Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Olga Chajdas
    Produced by Apple Film Production
    Coproduced by Topkapi Films, Moloko Film, CANAL+ Polska, House Media Company
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Eurimages, the City of Gdańsk

    Golden Claw Award:
    Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)
    Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Director:
    Jan Holoubek for Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Holoubek
    Produced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Screenplay:
    Grzegorz Dębowski for Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

    Best Directorial Debut:
    Grzegorz Dębowski for Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

    Best Actress:
    Lena Góra in Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

    Best Actor:
    Artur Paczesny in Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

    Best Supporting Actress:

    Kinga Preiss in Feast of Fire / Święto ognia (Poland)
    Directed by Kinga Dębska
    Produced by Opus Film
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, WFDiF Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, AXI IMMO, EC1
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    and

    Agnieszka Kwietniewska in Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

    Best Supporting Actor:

    Tomasz Schuchardt in Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)
    and
    Robert Więckiewicz in Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

    Best Acting Debut:
    Paulina Pytlak in Feast of Fire / Święto ognia (Poland)

    Best Cinematography:
    Bartłomiej Kaczmarek for Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

    Best Music:
    Andrzej Smolik for Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

    Best Set Design:
    Marek Warszewski for Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

    Best Sound:
    Marcin Lenarczyk for Dreams Full of Smoke / Sny pełne dymu (Poland)
    Directed by Dorota Kędzierzawska
    Produced by Kid Film
    Coproduced by Black Photon, Camera Obscura
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Editing:
    Piotr Kmiecik for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

    Best Makeup:
    Aneta Brzozowska for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

    Best Costumes:
    Weronika Orlińska for Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

    Audience Award:
    The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)
    Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman
    Produced by Breakthru Films
    Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, National Culture Center, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Center, Film Center Serbia

    Platinum Lion:
    Allan Starski

    Short Film Competition:

    Lucjan Bokiniec Award for Best Short Film:
    Warsaw, the Netherlands / Warszawa, Holandia (Poland)
    Directed by Ming Wei Chiang

    Microbudget Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    Ultima Thule (Poland)
    Directed by Klaudiusz Chrostowski
    Produced by Madants
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Young Gala:

    Amber Lion – Kina Polskie Association Award (for a Polish box office leader in domestic cinemas last season):
    Letters to Santa 5 / Listy do M.5 (Poland) 1.5 m admissions
    Directed by Lukasz Jaworski
    Produced by TVN

    Award of Polish Film Festivals and Reviews Abroad:
    Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

    Golden Kangaroo:
    Feast of Fire / Święto ognia (Poland)

    Helena Modrzejewska Award:
    Andrzej Seweryn

    Don Quixote, Polish Discussion Film Club Federation Award:
    Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

    Golden Lion Cub Award:
    A Travelling Dog / O psie, który jeździł koleją (Poland)
    Directed by Magdalena Nieć
    Produced by Canal+
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Award of Laureates of Film Knowledge and Social Communication Olympiad:
    Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

    Journalists Award:
    Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

    Cast Directing Award from Polish Filmmakers Association:
    Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

    Award of the Association of Studio Cinemas:
    Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

    Radio Gdańsk Award for Sound Effects:
    Marcin Kasiński for Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

    Crystal Star Elle Poland:
    Kamila Urzędowska for The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

    Chopard Loves Cinema Acting Debut Award:
    Kamila Urzędowska for The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

    Electrolux Award for Climate Film:
    The Last Spark of Hope / Cała nadzieja w nich (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Biedroń
    Produced by K&K Selekt Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    A Wonderful Few Minutes / Wspaniałe kilka minut (Poland)
    Directed by Hubert Patynowski
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by TVN Film, Canal+ Polska
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Festival Phenomenon Interia Award:
    Polar Bears / Misie polarne (Poland)
    Directed by Bartosz Stankiewicz

    Award of the Zwierciadło Magazine Mocne wejście / Strong Entrance:
    My Old Gals / Moje Stare (Poland)
    Directed by Natasha Parzymies

    The Bravest Look by Irena Eris:
    Dorota Stalińska, Dorota Pomykała for Moje Stare / My Old Gals (Poland)

    Heliograf Award for Best Cinematography in Short Film Competition:
    Tomasz Gajewski for A Beautiful Wildflower Meadow / Piękna łąka kwietna (Poland)
    Directed by Emi Buchwald
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by TVN, Canal+ Polska, Samira Studio, ORKA Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Published in Poland

    Latest from Katarzyna Grynienko

    More in this category:« Register for Free Webinar Go East! The International Potential of the Regional Animated Productions