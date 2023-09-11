FESTIVALS: Films from Munk Studio at KINO 2023 Festival on TVN Fabuła

WARSAW: Selected short productions of Munk Studio SFP are presented in a special evening programme within the 4th edition of the KINO 2023 Film Festival. The festival is running from 4 to 17 September 2023 on TVN Fabuła and from 7 to 17 September 2023 on vod.pl .

The main theme of this year's edition is the 15th anniversary of the Munk Studio operating at the Polish Filmmakers Association.

The festival winner will be selected by viewers voting online.

The Munk Debut Festival is an extraordinary opportunity to get to know Polish short productions created as part of the Thirty Minutes, First Documentary and Young Animation programmes co-financed by the Polish Film Institute.

Munk Studio supports young creators in their debut film projects, giving them the opportunity to gain valuable experience and enabling them to express their own voice in the world of cinema.

