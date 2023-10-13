Young Horizons Industry 2023 Announces Winners

WARSAW: Eight among the 33 projects pitched during the 7th edition of the Young Horizons Industry co-production forum in Warsaw received awards at a ceremony hosted by Maciej Jakubczyk, Department Director of Young Horizons, and Viola Gabrielli, Head of Young Horizons Industry Programme.

In addition to presentations of projects in the development and work-in-progress stages, the programme included panel discussions on the distribution of films for young audiences, a case study on a different perspective on development and a panel about immersive worlds and projects, as well as presentations and market screenings.

The Focus on Docs section included a session on the production and distribution of films and documentary series for young audiences. The forum was also accompanied by the programmes: Producers LINK for emerging producers and Young Talents for students and graduates of film and art schools.

Young Horizons Industry gathered more than 300 representatives of the Polish and international film industry. The forum was held 4-6 October 2023 at Kinoteka as the industry part of the Young Horizons Festival.

Young Horizons Industry is co-financed by: the Polish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, the City of Warsaw and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Poland.

Winners of the Young Horizons Industry 2023:

1st ORKA Award:

Princess Goldenhair (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan Těšitel

Produced by Viktor Krištof (Three Brothers Production)

2nd ORKA Award:

Electric Wonder (Czech Republic)

Produced by Pavla Klimešová (Helium Film)

FIXAFILM Award:

Pucio (Poland)

Directed by Rafał Skarżycki

Produced by Paulina Talarska (EGoFilm)

Audiovisual Technology Center in Wrocław Award:

Big Bang Parade (Belgium)

Directed by Martyna Koleniec

Produced by Anemie Degryse (Lunanime)

No Problemo Music Awards:

Pucio (Poland)

Directed by Rafał Skarżycki

Produced by Paulina Talarska (EGoFilm)

Doggy Brawl (Poland)

Directed by Andrzej Duda

Produced by Wojciech Stuchlik (Under Ski Tower)

m:brane Award:

Fabled (Island)

Directed by Guðni Lindal Benediktsson

Produced by Arnar Benjamin Kristjansson (Zik Zak Filmworks)

CEE Animation Forum Award:

The Grimmsons (Poland)

Directed by Konrad K. Mrozik

Produced by Zofia Jaroszuk, Anna Zychowicz (Laniakea Pictures)

Animarkt Stop Motion Forum Award:

Natalia Durszewicz

Audience Award for Best Pitching:

The Huggingtons (Norway)

Directed by Lars Hegdal

Produced by Kjersti Greger (Klipp og Lim)

