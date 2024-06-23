Young Horizons Industry 2024 Announces Selected Projects

WARSAW: Young Horizons Industry, the international coproduction forum for films and series for young audiences, selected 11 films and 10 series for its 8th edition, which will be held in Warsaw 30 September – 2 October 2024. Almost 100 projects were submitted.

Sixteen projects will be presented in In Development and five titles in Work in Progress sections.

Young Horizons Industry will be a part of the Young Horizons International Film Festival, whose 11th edition will be held in Warsaw and Wrocław, and other Polish cities from 28 September to 6 October 2024.

Both events are organised by Young Horizons, a key branch of the New Horizons Association, which is responsible for distributing and supporting high-quality films and series for young audiences.

Young Horizons Industry is co-financed by the Polish Film Institute and Creative Europe MEDIA.

Click HERE to see the selected projects.