Young Horizons Industry 2024 Announces Selected Projects

Sixteen projects will be presented in In Development and five titles in Work in Progress sections.
Young Horizons Industry will be a part of the Young Horizons International Film Festival, whose 11th edition will be held in Warsaw and Wrocław, and other Polish cities from 28 September to 6 October 2024.
Both events are organised by Young Horizons, a key branch of the New Horizons Association, which is responsible for distributing and supporting high-quality films and series for young audiences.
Young Horizons Industry is co-financed by the Polish Film Institute and Creative Europe MEDIA.
Click HERE to see the selected projects.