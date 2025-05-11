Creative Romanian FilmMakers Presents “Come Film in Romania” at Cannes Film Market 2025

Creative Romanian Film Makers, which brings together businesses from all areas of the film industry (location, casting, production, distribution, financing), is highlighting at the Cannes Film Market the professional advantages of shooting in Romania in an operational 30% cash rebate scheme.
The companies showcased in Cannes are 23 Film /AH Media Pro, Alien Films Entertainment, Aryia Films, Augmented Films, Avanpost Media, Chainsaw Production Film Studio, FilmLab, Frame Films, Idea Film around the World, On Vogue, Professional Film Partners, Saroa Film, The Cast List, Vivere Media Pictures Studio, and Youbesc Aya.
Why should you consider filming in Romania:
- Award winning filmmakers
- Reliable and experienced producers
- Skilled English speaking crews
- Constantly growing studio infrastructure
- High-end postproduction facilities
- Best service providers
- Fully loaded rental houses
- Best possible locations
- 30% above and below the line cash rebate
Romanian Cash Rebate Highlights:
- 30% cash rebate on local eligible expenditure
- up to 10 m EUR for a single project
- minimum local expenditure - 100,000 EUR
- can be combined with other state aid
Eligible Projects:
- short, medium and long feature films
- series and mini-series
- artistic documentaries
- animation
Eligible Expenses:
- payments made to Romanian companies
- payments made to local individuals
- payments made to foreign individuals, subject to withholding tax in Romania
