Creative Romanian FilmMakers Presents “Come Film in Romania” at Cannes Film Market 2025

CANNES: Sixteen Romanian production companies are promoted by Creative Romanian Film Makers under the umbrella “Come Film in Romania” at the Cannes Film Market. Meet them at Palais des Festivals, -1, 22.03, from 13 to 21 May 2025.

Creative Romanian Film Makers, which brings together businesses from all areas of the film industry (location, casting, production, distribution, financing), is highlighting at the Cannes Film Market the professional advantages of shooting in Romania in an operational 30% cash rebate scheme.

The companies showcased in Cannes are 23 Film /AH Media Pro, Alien Films Entertainment, Aryia Films, Augmented Films, Avanpost Media, Chainsaw Production Film Studio, FilmLab, Frame Films, Idea Film around the World, On Vogue, Professional Film Partners, Saroa Film, The Cast List, Vivere Media Pictures Studio, and Youbesc Aya.

Why should you consider filming in Romania:

Award winning filmmakers

Reliable and experienced producers

Skilled English speaking crews

Constantly growing studio infrastructure

High-end postproduction facilities

Best service providers

Fully loaded rental houses

Best possible locations

30% above and below the line cash rebate

Romanian Cash Rebate Highlights:

30% cash rebate on local eligible expenditure

up to 10 m EUR for a single project

minimum local expenditure - 100,000 EUR

can be combined with other state aid

Eligible Projects:

short, medium and long feature films

series and mini-series

artistic documentaries

animation

Eligible Expenses:

payments made to Romanian companies

payments made to local individuals

payments made to foreign individuals, subject to withholding tax in Romania

