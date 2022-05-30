FNE at Cannes 2022: Cannes Prize Winners

Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund

CANNES: The 75th Cannes Film Festival held 17-28 May 2019 awarded its top prize to Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany) directed by Ruben Östlund. The Polish/Italian coproduction EO directed by veteran Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski scored with the Jury Prize, which was awarded to the film ex-aequo with The Eight Mountains / Le Lotto Montagne (Italy, Belgium, France, UK) directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen.

Romanian director Alexandru Belc won the Certain Regard’s Best Director prize for Metronom (Romania, France). A special jury award in the documentary section went to Mariupolis 2 directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius (Lithuania, France, Germany), which was completed after his death in Ukraine where he had gone to shoot the film. The film was co-directed by his fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova who completed it after his death.

One of the highlights of the festival was the annual ScriptEast awards ceremony, where the top prize the Krzysztof Kieślowski ScripTeast Award 2022 for the Best Eastern European Script went to the Hungarian scriptwriting team Daniel Daoud and Simon Szabo for Our Place Is Outer Space. Special Mention went to Jan Koos from Slovakia for his script The Ferryman.

The FIPRESCI International Critics awarded its top prize for best film in the main competition to Leila’s Brothers (Iran) directed by Saeed Roustaee.

Main Competition

Palme d'or

Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

Grand Prix (ex-aequo)

Close (Belgium, France, Netherlands)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

and

Stars at Noon (France)

Directed by Claire Denis

Award for Best Director

Park Chan-Wook for Decision to Leave / Heojil Kyolshim (South Korea)

Award for Best Screenplay

Tarik Saleh for Boy From Heaven / Walad Min Al Janna (Sweden, France, Finland, Denmark, Morocco)

Jury Prize (ex-aequo)

EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Produced by Skopje Film, Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Warmia and Masury Film Fund

and

The Eight Mountains / Le Lotto Montagne (Italy, Belgium, France, UK)

Directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen

75th anniversary Prize

Tori and Lokita

Directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (Belgium, France)

Award for Best Actress

Zar Amir Ebrahmi in Holy Spider (Germany, Denmark, France, Sweden)

Directed by Ali Abbasi

Award for Best Actor

Song Kang-ho in Broker (South Korea, Japan)

Directed by Kore-eda Hirokazu

Short Films

Palme d'or

The Water Murmurs / Hai Bian Sheng Qi Yi Zuo Ya (China)

Directed by Jianying Chen

Special Mention

Melancholy of My Mother’s Lullabies / Lori (Nepal, Hong Kong)

Directed by Abinash Bikram Shak

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

The Worst Ones / Les Pires (France)

Directed by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

Jury Prize

Joyland (Pakistan)

Directed by Saim Sadiq

Best Director

Alexandru Belc for Metronom (Romania, France)

Produced by Strada Film Internațional, Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Catena, OMD România, Friesland Câmpina

Best Performance (ex-aequo)

Vicky Krieps in Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)

Directed by Marie Kreutzer

and

Adam Bessa in Harka (France, Luxembourg, Tunisia, Belgium, Germany, USA)

Directed by Lotfy Nathan

Best Screenplay

Mediterranean Fever (Palestine, Germany, France, Cyprus, Qatar)

Directed by Maha Haj

Coup de cœur Prize

Rodeo (France)

Directed by Lola Quivoron

Caméra d'or

War Pony (USA)

Directed by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

Special Mention

Plan 75 (Japan, France)

Directed by Chie Hayakawa

La Cinef Film Schools Prize

First Prize

A Conspiracy Man / Il Barbiere Complottista (Italy)

Directed by Valerio Ferra

Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Italie

Second Prize

Somewhere / Di Er (China)

Directed by Li Jiahe

Hebei University of Science and Technology School of Film and Television, Chine

Joint Third Prize (ex-aequo)

Glorious Revolution

Directed by Masha Novikova

London Film School (UK)

Humans Are Dumber When Crammed up Together / Les Humains Sont Cons Quand Ils S’Empilent (France)

Directed by Laurène Fernandez

La CinéFabrique, Higher Technical Commission (CST)

CST Artist-Technician Award

Crew of Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

CST Young Film Technician Award

Marion Burger for set design for the film Mother and Son / Un Petit Frere (France)

Directed by Léonor Serraille

Cannes Critics Week

Grand Prix

La Jauría (Columbia, France)

Directed by Andrés Ramírez Pulido

Prix French Touch du Jury

Aftersun (UK, USA)

Directed by Charlotte Wells

Prix Fondation Louis Roederer de la Révélation

Zelda Samson for Dalva (Belgium, France)

Prix Découverte Leitz Cine in Short Film

Ice Merchants (Portugal, UK, France)

Directed by João Gonzalez

Prix SACD

Andrés Ramírez Pulido for La Jauría (Columbia, France)

Prix de la Fondation Gan à la Diffusion

Urban Distribution (France) the distributor of The Woodcutter Story (Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany)

Directed by Mikko Myllylahti

Prix Canal+ Short Film

Sur le trône de Xerxès (Greece)

Directed by Evi Kalogiropoulou

EUROPA Cinemas Label

One Fine Morning (France)

Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

SACD Award

The Mountain (France, Germany)

Directed by Thomas Salvador

Independent Awards

FIPRESCI Prizes

Leila’s Brothers (Iran) (Main Competition)

Directed by Saeed Roustaee

The Blue Caftan (France, Morocco, Belgium) (Un Certain Regard)

Directed by Maryam Touzani

Love According to Dalva (Belgium, France) (Critics’ Week)

Directed by Emmanuelle Nicot

Ecumenical Prize

Broker (South Korea, Japan)

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

L’Œil d’Or Documentary Prize

All That Breathes (India, USA, UK)

Directed by Shaunak Sen

Special Jury Award

Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania, France, Germany)

Directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius

Produced by Lithuania’s Studio Uljana Kim and Extimacy Films in coproduction with France’s Easy Riders Films and Germany’s Twenty Twenty Vision.

Queer Palm Award

Joyland (Pakistan)

Directed by Saim Sadiq

Will You Look At Me (China) (Short Film)

Directed by Shuli Huang

Prix François Chalais Prize

Boy from Heaven (Sweden, France, Finland, Denmark, Morocco)

Directed by Tarik Saleh

Prix de la Citoyenneté

Leila’s Brothers (Iran)

Directed by Saeed Roustaee

Cannes Soundtrack Award

Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Palm Dog Award

Brit in War Pony (USA)

Directed by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

Palm Dog Award Grand Jury Prize

Marcel in Marcel! (Italy, France)

Directed by Jasmine Trinca

Canine cast in Godland (Denmark, Iceland)

Directed by Hlynur Palmason

Palm DogManitarian Award

Patron (Ukrainian Jack Russell terrier mine sniffer)

Palm Hound Dog

Titane (France, Belgium)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

Chopard Trophy

Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden