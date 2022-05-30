FNE at Cannes 2022: Cannes Prize Winners

Romanian director Alexandru Belc won the Certain Regard’s Best Director prize for Metronom (Romania, France). A special jury award in the documentary section went to Mariupolis 2 directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius (Lithuania, France, Germany), which was completed after his death in Ukraine where he had gone to shoot the film. The film was co-directed by his fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova who completed it after his death.
One of the highlights of the festival was the annual ScriptEast awards ceremony, where the top prize the Krzysztof Kieślowski ScripTeast Award 2022 for the Best Eastern European Script went to the Hungarian scriptwriting team Daniel Daoud and Simon Szabo for Our Place Is Outer Space. Special Mention went to Jan Koos from Slovakia for his script The Ferryman.
The FIPRESCI International Critics awarded its top prize for best film in the main competition to Leila’s Brothers (Iran) directed by Saeed Roustaee.
The FNE FIPRESCI Critics ratings for the main Competition, Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics Week can be seen HERE.
Cannes Film Festival Prize Winners
Main Competition
Palme d'or
Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)
Directed by Ruben Östlund
Grand Prix (ex-aequo)
Close (Belgium, France, Netherlands)
Directed by Lukas Dhont
and
Stars at Noon (France)
Directed by Claire Denis
Award for Best Director
Park Chan-Wook for Decision to Leave / Heojil Kyolshim (South Korea)
Award for Best Screenplay
Tarik Saleh for Boy From Heaven / Walad Min Al Janna (Sweden, France, Finland, Denmark, Morocco)
Jury Prize (ex-aequo)
EO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Produced by Skopje Film, Alia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Warmia and Masury Film Fund
and
The Eight Mountains / Le Lotto Montagne (Italy, Belgium, France, UK)
Directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen
75th anniversary Prize
Tori and Lokita
Directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (Belgium, France)
Award for Best Actress
Zar Amir Ebrahmi in Holy Spider (Germany, Denmark, France, Sweden)
Directed by Ali Abbasi
Award for Best Actor
Song Kang-ho in Broker (South Korea, Japan)
Directed by Kore-eda Hirokazu
Short Films
Palme d'or
The Water Murmurs / Hai Bian Sheng Qi Yi Zuo Ya (China)
Directed by Jianying Chen
Special Mention
Melancholy of My Mother’s Lullabies / Lori (Nepal, Hong Kong)
Directed by Abinash Bikram Shak
Un Certain Regard
Un Certain Regard Prize
The Worst Ones / Les Pires (France)
Directed by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret
Jury Prize
Joyland (Pakistan)
Directed by Saim Sadiq
Best Director
Alexandru Belc for Metronom (Romania, France)
Produced by Strada Film Internațional, Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Catena, OMD România, Friesland Câmpina
Best Performance (ex-aequo)
Vicky Krieps in Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)
Directed by Marie Kreutzer
and
Adam Bessa in Harka (France, Luxembourg, Tunisia, Belgium, Germany, USA)
Directed by Lotfy Nathan
Best Screenplay
Mediterranean Fever (Palestine, Germany, France, Cyprus, Qatar)
Directed by Maha Haj
Coup de cœur Prize
Rodeo (France)
Directed by Lola Quivoron
Caméra d'or
War Pony (USA)
Directed by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell
Special Mention
Plan 75 (Japan, France)
Directed by Chie Hayakawa
La Cinef Film Schools Prize
First Prize
A Conspiracy Man / Il Barbiere Complottista (Italy)
Directed by Valerio Ferra
Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Italie
Second Prize
Somewhere / Di Er (China)
Directed by Li Jiahe
Hebei University of Science and Technology School of Film and Television, Chine
Joint Third Prize (ex-aequo)
Glorious Revolution
Directed by Masha Novikova
London Film School (UK)
Humans Are Dumber When Crammed up Together / Les Humains Sont Cons Quand Ils S’Empilent (France)
Directed by Laurène Fernandez
La CinéFabrique, Higher Technical Commission (CST)
CST Artist-Technician Award
Crew of Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)
Directed by Ruben Östlund
CST Young Film Technician Award
Marion Burger for set design for the film Mother and Son / Un Petit Frere (France)
Directed by Léonor Serraille
Cannes Critics Week
Grand Prix
La Jauría (Columbia, France)
Directed by Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Prix French Touch du Jury
Aftersun (UK, USA)
Directed by Charlotte Wells
Prix Fondation Louis Roederer de la Révélation
Zelda Samson for Dalva (Belgium, France)
Prix Découverte Leitz Cine in Short Film
Ice Merchants (Portugal, UK, France)
Directed by João Gonzalez
Prix SACD
Andrés Ramírez Pulido for La Jauría (Columbia, France)
Prix de la Fondation Gan à la Diffusion
Urban Distribution (France) the distributor of The Woodcutter Story (Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany)
Directed by Mikko Myllylahti
Prix Canal+ Short Film
Sur le trône de Xerxès (Greece)
Directed by Evi Kalogiropoulou
EUROPA Cinemas Label
One Fine Morning (France)
Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve
SACD Award
The Mountain (France, Germany)
Directed by Thomas Salvador
Independent Awards
FIPRESCI Prizes
Leila’s Brothers (Iran) (Main Competition)
Directed by Saeed Roustaee
The Blue Caftan (France, Morocco, Belgium) (Un Certain Regard)
Directed by Maryam Touzani
Love According to Dalva (Belgium, France) (Critics’ Week)
Directed by Emmanuelle Nicot
Ecumenical Prize
Broker (South Korea, Japan)
Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda
L’Œil d’Or Documentary Prize
All That Breathes (India, USA, UK)
Directed by Shaunak Sen
Special Jury Award
Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania, France, Germany)
Directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius
Produced by Lithuania’s Studio Uljana Kim and Extimacy Films in coproduction with France’s Easy Riders Films and Germany’s Twenty Twenty Vision.
Queer Palm Award
Joyland (Pakistan)
Directed by Saim Sadiq
Will You Look At Me (China) (Short Film)
Directed by Shuli Huang
Prix François Chalais Prize
Boy from Heaven (Sweden, France, Finland, Denmark, Morocco)
Directed by Tarik Saleh
Prix de la Citoyenneté
Leila’s Brothers (Iran)
Directed by Saeed Roustaee
Cannes Soundtrack Award
Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Palm Dog Award
Brit in War Pony (USA)
Directed by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell
Palm Dog Award Grand Jury Prize
Marcel in Marcel! (Italy, France)
Directed by Jasmine Trinca
Canine cast in Godland (Denmark, Iceland)
Directed by Hlynur Palmason
Palm DogManitarian Award
Patron (Ukrainian Jack Russell terrier mine sniffer)
Palm Hound Dog
Titane (France, Belgium)
Directed by Julia Ducournau
Chopard Trophy
Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden