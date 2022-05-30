30-05-2022

FNE at Cannes 2022: Cannes Prize Winners

    Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund copyright: Fredrik-Wenzel, Plattform

    CANNES: The 75th Cannes Film Festival held 17-28 May 2019 awarded its top prize to Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany) directed by Ruben Östlund. The Polish/Italian coproduction EO directed by veteran Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski scored with the Jury Prize, which was awarded to the film ex-aequo with The Eight Mountains / Le Lotto Montagne (Italy, Belgium, France, UK) directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen. 

    Romanian director Alexandru Belc won the Certain Regard’s Best Director prize for Metronom (Romania, France). A special jury award in the documentary section went to Mariupolis 2 directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius (Lithuania, France, Germany), which was completed after his death in Ukraine where he had gone to shoot the film. The film was co-directed by his fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova who completed it after his death.

    One of the highlights of the festival was the annual ScriptEast awards ceremony, where the top prize the Krzysztof Kieślowski ScripTeast Award 2022 for the Best Eastern European Script went to the Hungarian scriptwriting team Daniel Daoud and Simon Szabo for Our Place Is Outer Space. Special Mention went to Jan Koos from Slovakia for his script The Ferryman.

    The FIPRESCI International Critics awarded its top prize for best film in the main competition to Leila’s Brothers (Iran) directed by Saeed Roustaee. 

    The FNE FIPRESCI Critics ratings for the main Competition, Certain Regard, Directors’ Fortnight and Critics Week can be seen HERE.

    Cannes Film Festival Prize Winners

    Main Competition

    Palme d'or
    Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)
    Directed by Ruben Östlund

    Grand Prix (ex-aequo)

    Close (Belgium, France, Netherlands)
    Directed by Lukas Dhont

    and

    Stars at Noon (France)
    Directed by Claire Denis

    Award for Best Director
    Park Chan-Wook for Decision to Leave / Heojil Kyolshim (South Korea)

    Award for Best Screenplay
    Tarik Saleh for Boy From Heaven / Walad Min Al Janna (Sweden, France, Finland, Denmark, Morocco)

    Jury Prize (ex-aequo)

    EO by Jerzy Skolimowski, photo: Warmia Masuria Film FundEO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
    Produced by Skopje Film, Alia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Warmia and Masury Film Fund

    and

    The Eight Mountains / Le Lotto Montagne (Italy, Belgium, France, UK)
    Directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen

    75th anniversary Prize
    Tori and Lokita
    Directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (Belgium, France)

    Award for Best Actress
    Zar Amir Ebrahmi in Holy Spider (Germany, Denmark, France, Sweden)
    Directed by Ali Abbasi

    Award for Best Actor
    Song Kang-ho in Broker (South Korea, Japan)
    Directed by Kore-eda Hirokazu

    Short Films

    Palme d'or
    The Water Murmurs / Hai Bian Sheng Qi Yi Zuo Ya (China)
    Directed by Jianying Chen

    Special Mention
    Melancholy of My Mother’s Lullabies / Lori (Nepal, Hong Kong)
    Directed by Abinash Bikram Shak

    Un Certain Regard

    Un Certain Regard Prize
    The Worst Ones / Les Pires (France)
    Directed by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

    Jury Prize
    Joyland (Pakistan)
    Directed by Saim Sadiq

    Best Director
    Alexandru Belc for Metronom (Romania, France)
    Metronom by Alexandru Belc, credit: Strada Film InternationalProduced by Strada Film Internațional, Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Catena, OMD România, Friesland Câmpina

    Best Performance (ex-aequo)

    Vicky Krieps in Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)
    Directed by Marie Kreutzer

    and

    Adam Bessa in Harka (France, Luxembourg, Tunisia, Belgium, Germany, USA)
    Directed by Lotfy Nathan

    Best Screenplay
    Mediterranean Fever (Palestine, Germany, France, Cyprus, Qatar)
    Directed by Maha Haj

    Coup de cœur Prize
    Rodeo (France)
    Directed by Lola Quivoron

    Caméra d'or
    War Pony (USA)
    Directed by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

    Special Mention
    Plan 75 (Japan, France)
    Directed by Chie Hayakawa

    La Cinef Film Schools Prize

    First Prize
    A Conspiracy Man / Il Barbiere Complottista (Italy)
    Directed by Valerio Ferra
    Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Italie

    Second Prize
    Somewhere / Di Er (China)
    Directed by Li Jiahe
    Hebei University of Science and Technology School of Film and Television, Chine

    Joint Third Prize (ex-aequo)

    Glorious Revolution
    Directed by Masha Novikova
    London Film School (UK)

    Humans Are Dumber When Crammed up Together / Les Humains Sont Cons Quand Ils S’Empilent (France)
    Directed by Laurène Fernandez

    La CinéFabrique, Higher Technical Commission (CST)

    CST Artist-Technician Award
    Crew of Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)
    Directed by Ruben Östlund

    CST Young Film Technician Award
    Marion Burger for set design for the film Mother and Son / Un Petit Frere (France)
    Directed by Léonor Serraille

    Cannes Critics Week

    Grand Prix
    La Jauría (Columbia, France)
    Directed by Andrés Ramírez Pulido

    Prix French Touch du Jury
    Aftersun (UK, USA)
    Directed by Charlotte Wells

    Prix Fondation Louis Roederer de la Révélation
    Zelda Samson for Dalva (Belgium, France)

    Prix Découverte Leitz Cine in Short Film
    Ice Merchants (Portugal, UK, France)
    Directed by João Gonzalez

    Prix SACD
    Andrés Ramírez Pulido for La Jauría (Columbia, France)

    Prix de la Fondation Gan à la Diffusion
    Urban Distribution (France) the distributor of The Woodcutter Story (Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Germany)
    Directed by Mikko Myllylahti

    Prix Canal+ Short Film
    Sur le trône de Xerxès (Greece)
    Directed by Evi Kalogiropoulou

    EUROPA Cinemas Label
    One Fine Morning (France)
    Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

    SACD Award
    The Mountain (France, Germany)
    Directed by Thomas Salvador

    Independent Awards

    FIPRESCI Prizes

    Leila’s Brothers (Iran) (Main Competition)
    Directed by Saeed Roustaee

    The Blue Caftan (France, Morocco, Belgium) (Un Certain Regard)
    Directed by Maryam Touzani

    Love According to Dalva (Belgium, France) (Critics’ Week)
    Directed by Emmanuelle Nicot

    Ecumenical Prize
    Broker (South Korea, Japan)
    Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

    L’Œil d’Or Documentary Prize
    All That Breathes (India, USA, UK)
    Directed by Shaunak Sen

    Special Jury Award
    Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania, France, Germany)
    Directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius
    Produced by Lithuania’s Studio Uljana Kim and Extimacy Films in coproduction with France’s Easy Riders Films and Germany’s Twenty Twenty Vision.

    Queer Palm Award

    Joyland  (Pakistan)
    Directed by Saim Sadiq

    Will You Look At Me (China) (Short Film)
    Directed by Shuli Huang

    Prix François Chalais Prize
    Boy from Heaven (Sweden, France, Finland, Denmark, Morocco)
    Directed by Tarik Saleh

    Prix de la Citoyenneté
    Leila’s Brothers (Iran)
    Directed by Saeed Roustaee

    Cannes Soundtrack Award
    Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

    Palm Dog Award
    Brit in War Pony (USA)
    Directed by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

    Palm Dog Award Grand Jury Prize

    Marcel in Marcel! (Italy, France)
    Directed by Jasmine Trinca

    Canine cast in Godland (Denmark, Iceland)
    Directed by Hlynur Palmason

    Palm DogManitarian Award
    Patron (Ukrainian Jack Russell terrier mine sniffer)

    Palm Hound Dog
    Titane (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Julia Ducournau

    Chopard Trophy
    Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden

