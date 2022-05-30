FNE at Cannes 2022: See How the Critics Rated Films

FNE has teamed up with FIPRESCI critics attending the Cannes Film Festival to rate the films in the Main Competition, Un Certain Regard, Directors' Fortnight and Critics Week, giving the films 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. 5 is the best and 1 is the worst. The ratings give an overview of critics’ opinions from a large number of countries and provide insights into what critics in many different countries think about the programme.