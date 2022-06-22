Czech Republic and Serbia in European Top 5 for Market Share of Domestic Films

BRUSSELS: Czech Republic and Serbia are the second and third in the national films market share top five in the Annual Report for 2021/2022 issued by the International Union of Cinemas ( UNIC ) at CineEurope in Barcelona on 21 June 2022.

Market share top five is composed of France (40.6 per cent), the Czech Republic (38.3 per cent), Serbia (37 per cent), Denmark (37 per cent) and Norway (28.1 per cent).

European cinema admissions increased by an estimated 36.4 per cent in 2021, with almost 590 m admissions across the region, according to the report.

Box office reached 3.7 billion EUR, an increase of 40.8 per cent on the previous year.

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) is the trade association representing cinema operators and their national associations across 39 European territories.

The 2022 UNIC Annual Report is available online HERE UNIC | The International Union of Cinemas | Publications

Click HERE for the press release.