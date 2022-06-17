Invitation to Online Innovation Conference for Cinema Operators and Distributors

BERLIN: The three German cinema associations AG Kino - Gilde, Bundesverband kommunale Filmarbeit and HDF Kino are organising “Cinema Vision 2030: the conference on innovation for cinema”, which will be held online on 22-23 June 2022.

Recommended by CICAE, the conference aims at providing important impulses for the relaunch of cinemas after the pandemic.

The conference will focus on three main topics: Cinema as a cultural venue and collective space: with its entire infrastructure; Cinema as a temple for films: With the aspects of programming, profile building, alternative content and events; and People in the cinema: with the focus on audience development, young audiences, marketing and communication, but also staff recruitment and management.

“Cinema Vision 2030” will take place on site at Kino International in Berlin and will be streamed live.

Click HERE for more information.