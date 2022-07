WARSAW: The Los Angeles Times today reports “Hollywood is heading to Estonia, Bulgaria and beyond. Insiders share how it’s happening”

They asked Film New Europe’s Anna Franklin who told LA Times journalist Jaweed Kaleem:

“There used to be just a few places that were really successfully working with Hollywood such as Hungary, where Dune was shot,” says Anna Franklin, the London-based publisher of Film New Europe. “Now, every country is trying to up the other by offering more generous incentives to film there and courting Hollywood.”

