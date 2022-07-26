FESTIVALS: Films from FNE Partner Countries at Venice Critics’ Week 2022

Have You Seen This Woman by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluscević

VENICE: The Serbian/Croatian coproduction Have You Seen This Woman by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluscević, and the short film Sapling, which is a Romanian minority coproduction directed by Lorenzo Fabbro and Bronte Stahl, have been selected for the 37th edition of the Venice Critics’ Week (31 August – 10 September 2022).

Have You Seen This Woman / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? has been selected for the main Competition, while the Italian/US/Romanian coproduction Sapling / Puiet has been selected for the competition SIC @ SIC Short Italian Cinema @ Settimana Internazionale della Critica.

Seven feature films and seven short films were selected for the two Competitions of the Critics’ Week 2022.

Films from FNE Partner Countries at Venice Critics’ Week 2022:

Have You Seen This Woman / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluscevic

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Sapling / Puiet (Italy, USA, Romania)

Directed by Lorenzo Fabbro, Bronte Stahl

