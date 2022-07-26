FESTIVALS: Films from FNE Partner Countries at Venice Critics’ Week 2022

Have You Seen This Woman / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? has been selected for the main Competition, while the Italian/US/Romanian coproduction Sapling / Puiet has been selected for the competition SIC @ SIC Short Italian Cinema @ Settimana Internazionale della Critica.
Seven feature films and seven short films were selected for the two Competitions of the Critics’ Week 2022.
Films from FNE Partner Countries at Venice Critics’ Week 2022:
Have You Seen This Woman / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluscevic
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Sapling / Puiet (Italy, USA, Romania)
Directed by Lorenzo Fabbro, Bronte Stahl
