Applications Open for Sustainability Management Course

After having successfully delivered its first two courses in June in Vienna (Legal & Business Affairs and The Audience Design Lab), The International Screen Institute is thrilled to be able to offer an innovative 7-day Online Course about Sustainability Management in October this year.

This course is NOT about Green Production but has a focus on all aspects of running a company or project in an environmentally friendly manner: The ecological aspects range from energy supply, business travel, acquisitions and circular economy to how to vet suppliers and empower collaborators.

In terms of social sustainability, the course will take a closer look into wellbeing, equality and opportunities for people working in the media and culture sectors. It will inform how to implement new work as well as collaboration models based on the principles of fairness, safety and mental health at the workplace. The aim is to work towards a European standard certification in order to help create an industry which respects the environment and the people within it. This course is for people who want to drive change in their companies and projects.

Thanks to Creative Europe Funding, the International Screen Institute has partial scholarship support available (e.g. for LCC countries).

Apply here: application form

Course Dates:

Module 1: Thursday October 6 to Saturday 8 October

and Thursday October 13 to Saturday 15, 2022

Mentoring: October and November 2022

Module 2: December 12, 2022

Course Fee:

The Participation Fee for the Sustainability Management Course is EUR 1.000 (including tax) per person.

There is an early bird rate* available of EUR 900 (including tax) for submissions before 18:00 CEST 31 July 2022.

* Please note that the early bird rate and scholarships for low capacity countries cannot be combined.

