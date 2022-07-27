FNE Podcast: Julia Short: Head of Studies of International Screen Institute

FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Julia Short, head of studies of the International Screen Institute , about the general goals and activities of the International Screen Institute, as well as their current course - Sustainability Management Course - for which they have already announced the call for applications.

The International Screen Institute is a non-profit organisation (e.V.) providing first class training for European and international film and TV creatives and executives. They offer a wide range of courses for all levels of experience, from beginners to top executives and company owners. The Screen Institute team brings years of practical, hands-on experience to the table to ensure all courses are delivered by high profile industry practitioners, who are the best in their field.

Click HERE to see Sustainability Management Course.

Click HERE for the podcast.