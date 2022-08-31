Cinesite Acquires Balkan VFX Studio FX3X

SKOPJE: The Visual effects & animation company Cinesite, headquartered in London, has acquired a majority stake in Balkan’s VFX studio FX3X , a long-time visual effects studio with offices in Skopje and Belgrade.

FX3X will continue to serve clients from feature films to streaming content and episodic filmed television shows. More opportunities will be available to help build FX3X to its full potential as a Cinesite partner company, according to a press release.

With support from Cinesite, FX3X will soon begin administering VFX Nest, an entry level paid training programme to introduce Macedonian students to the techniques used in the industry. Sixty students will undertake the training, which runs from September until January 2023.

Founded in 1997 by Milivoje Gjorgjevikj and Kristijan Danilovski, FX3X has grown to become one of the largest VFX houses in Eastern Europe. In addition to providing VFX services the company also has a fully equipped Motion Capture stage, in Skopje.

