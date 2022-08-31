Films from FNE Partner Countries in European Film Awards Documentary Selection 2022

Angels of Sinjar by Hanna Polak

BERLIN: Two Polish and two Lithuanian long documentaries directed by Hanna Polak, Pawel Lozinski, Mantas Kvedaravicius and Sergei Loznitsa are among the 13 titles that make up the Documentary Selection for the European Film Awards 2022.

The nominations will be announced on 8 November and the European Film Awards 2022 will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland on 10 December.

Films from FNE Partner Countries in the European Film Awards Documentary Selection 2022:

Angels of Sinjar (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Hanna Polak

Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania, France, Germany)

Directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius

Mr Landsbergis / Mr Landsbergis sugriauti blogio imperija (Lithuania, the Netherlands)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)

Directed by Pawel Lozinski

