Films from FNE Partner Countries in European Film Awards Documentary Selection 2022

The nominations will be announced on 8 November and the European Film Awards 2022 will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland on 10 December.
Films from FNE Partner Countries in the European Film Awards Documentary Selection 2022:
Angels of Sinjar (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Hanna Polak
Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania, France, Germany)
Directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius
Mr Landsbergis / Mr Landsbergis sugriauti blogio imperija (Lithuania, the Netherlands)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)
Directed by Pawel Lozinski
Click HERE to see the full list of selected documentaries.