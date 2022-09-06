06-09-2022

FNE TV Venice 2022: CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training: Marcin Pienkowski from Nowe Horyzonty in Wroclaw

    VENICE: FNE spoke to Marcin Pienkowski from Nowe Horyzonty in Wroclaw, who is one of the trainers at the CICAE-International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas Training, which took place from 28 August to 4 September 2022 on the island of San Servolo in Venice.

    Marcin PienkowskiHe shares his experiences during the COVID and the recovery and how his organisation is continuing to use the experiences and innovations of the past two years to reconnect with audiences.

    Click HERE for the video interview by Francesco Clerici.

