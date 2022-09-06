FNE TV Venice 2022: CICAE Arthouse Cinema Training: Marcin Pienkowski from Nowe Horyzonty in Wroclaw

VENICE: FNE spoke to Marcin Pienkowski from Nowe Horyzonty in Wroclaw, who is one of the trainers at the CICAE-International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas Training , which took place from 28 August to 4 September 2022 on the island of San Servolo in Venice.

He shares his experiences during the COVID and the recovery and how his organisation is continuing to use the experiences and innovations of the past two years to reconnect with audiences.

Click HERE for the video interview by Francesco Clerici.