FNE at Venice IFF 2024: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Competition and Horizons

VENICE: Films from Dea Kulumbegashvili, Andrei Ujică, Peter Kerekes, Bogdan Mureșanu and Vojtech Strakaty have been selected for the Competition and Horizons (Orizzonti) sections of the 81st Venice International Film Festival , which will be held 28 August – 7 September 2024.

Dea Kulumbegashvili’s Georgian/French/Italian coproduction April will run in the Competition.

Andrei Ujică’s French/Romanian hybrid film TWST / Things We Said Today has been selected for the Out of Competition - non-fiction section, while Thomas Vinterberg’s miniseries Families Like Ours, which is a Czech minority coproduction, will screen in Out of Competition – series.

The Horizons section boasts three productions from FNE partner countries: Bogdan Mureșanu’s debut feature and Romanian/Serbian coproduction The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost, the Estonian minority coproduction Quiet Life by Alexandros Avranas, and Peter Kerekes’ new documentary Wishing on a Star, which is a coproduction between Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The Czech debut feature After Party directed by Vojtech Strakaty has been selected for Horizons Extra.

The Competition also includes Pablo Larraín’s new biopic Maria, which was shot in Budapest under the local tax rebate scheme with Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas.

The Competition and Horizons lineups were announced on 23 July 2024.

The 2024 Venice Competition jury will be presided by Isabelle Huppert, while Debra Granik will head the Horizons jury.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected in Competition and Horizons:

Competition:

April (Georgia, France, Italy)

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project & Memo Films Production

Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

Out of Competition - non-fiction:

TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania), Documentary, Animation

Directed by Andrei Ujică

Produced by Les Films du Camélia, Modern Electric Pictures, Tangaj Production

Coproduced by ARTE France Cinéma, INA: Institut national de l’audiovisuel

Supported by Eurimages, Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, HfG / ZKM Filminstitut, Arte France, UPFAR-ARGOA, SACEM, Avanpost

Out of Competition – series:

Families Like Ours (Denmark, France, Sweden, Czech Republic, Belgium, Norway, Germany)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Produced by Zentropa Denmark

Coproduced by TV2 Denmark, Studiocanal, TV4, Zentropa Sweden, Film i Väst, Sirena Film, Ginger Pictures, Saga Film, NRK, ARD Degeto

Co-funded by the Danish Film Institute’s Public Service Fund, the European Union and NORIDSK FILM & TV Fond; coproduced with support from the Czech Film Fund and BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, and in partnership with CANAL+ Poland and M7

Horizons:

Quiet Life (France, Germany, Sweden, Greece, Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Alexandros Avranas

Produced by Les Films du Worso

Coproduced by Elle Driver, Senator Film, Playground - Asterisk, Amrion, Fox in the Snow, Making Movies

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Cultural Capital and Film Estonia and Eurimages, among others

Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic), Documentary

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Videomante

Coproduced by Restart, Mischief Films, Peter Kerekes, Artcam

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr), the Slovak National Television (rtvs.sk), the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, Fondo Audiovisivo Friuli Venezia Giulia –, FVG Film Commission, YLE, ARTE/ZDF

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe MEDIA

Horizons Extra:

After Party (Czech Republic)

Directed by Vojtech Strakaty

Produced by Xova Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund