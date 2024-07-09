FNE at KVIFF 2024: First Film Award for Czech Female Screenwriters, Film Directors and Artists Established

KARLOVY VARY: The 1st Annual Czech Leonarda Film Award was launched during the Karlovy Vary IFF for female filmmakers who create scripts for feature and documentary films, animated films, new TV formats and experimental films for cinema, television or the web.

The prize winners will receive a financial stipend that will enable them to develop their work into a first version of a literary screenplay (fiction and animation), a complete realisation screenplay (documentary) and a literary-realisation screenplay (experimental, new TV formats and web formats).

The prize is awarded in three basic categories: fiction (including animated works); documentary film production; and experimental works, new TV formats and web formats.

The winners of the first edition of the award will be announced in late summer of 2025.

Czech Leonarda Award is organised by the Czech Leonarda Foundation, which is now being established, and it was created by screenwriter/director Zora Cejnková, who won the EBU Creative Forum European Award.

The award (Česká Leonarda in Czech) is endorsed by the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, the Governor of the Karlovy Vary Region Petr Kulhánek and ARAS, the Association of Directors, Screenwriters and Dramaturgs.

Click HERE for the press release.