FNE at Venice IFF 2024: Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Immersive and Giornate degli Autori

VENICE: Projects from Lithuania, Malta and the Czech Republic have been selected for Venice Immersive within the 81st Venice International Film Festival (28 August - 7 September 2024). The Antique by Georgian Rusudan Glurjidze will screen in the competition of Giornate degli Autori, while Serbian documentarian Mladen Kovačević’s Possibility of Paradise has been selected out of competition.

The Czech project Fragile Home by Ondřej Moravec, Victoria Lopukhina, and Lithuanian Žaisti Gyvenima (Play Life) by Zilvinas Naujokas, Vilius Petrauskas, Mantas Pronckus, Donatas Ulvydas, Algis Krisciunas and Darius Zickus, have been selected for Venice Immersive – In Competition.

The competition of Venice Immersive also includes the Maltese minority coproduction Strangeways by Adam Lieber and Chris Bianchi.

Launched in 2017, Venice Immersive represents the first competition and official selection for works in Extended Reality in an A-list festival. It will be opened for press previews on 27 August, to press, industry and accreditation holders on 28 August, and to all accredited visitors 29 August – 7 September 2024.

The Antique by Georgian director and producer Rusudan Glurjidze features two Georgian lovers, who “dance on their own fine line between intimacy and rupture” in a “mesmerising, many-layered film set in St. Petersburg in 2006, a time when thousands of Georgians were illegally deported to Russia”, according to a press release from Giornate degli Autori. The film stars Salome Demuria alongside Sergey Dreyden and Vladimir Vlovichenkov.

“The search for a new Eden, and the happiness along with the existential and ethical angst that follow, are at the heart of the new film by Serbian documentarian Mladen Kovačević, Possibility of Paradise: a bold vision, subtly rendered, of what it means to live in an earthly paradise that doesn’t belong to us, culturally (Bali, here)”, wrote the selectors about Kovačević’s Serbian/Swedish coproduction supported by Film Center Serbia.

The 21st Giornate degli Autori will be held 28 August – 7 September 2024.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Immersive – In Competition:

Strangeways (UK, South Africa, Malta) world, virtual reality

By Adam Lieber, Chris Bianchi

Fragile Home (Czech Republic), installation, mixed reality

By Ondřej Moravec, Victoria Lopukhina

Žaisti Gyvenima (Play Life) (Lithuania), virtual reality

By Zilvinas Naujokas, Vilius Petrauskas, Mantas Pronckus, Donatas Ulvydas, Algis Krisciunas, Darius Zickus

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Giornate degli Autori:

In Competition:

The Antique (Georgia, Russia, Cyprus, Croatia)

Directed by Rusudan Glurjidze

Produced by Cinetech (Georgia)

Coproduced by Viva Films, Pygmalion Film Production, Avvantura

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages

Out of Competition:

Possibility of Paradise / Mogućnost raja (Serbia, Sweden)

Directed by Mladen Kovačević

Produced by Horopter Film Production

Supported by Film Center Serbia

