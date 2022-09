coco 2022 Announces Lineup

COTTBUS: Projects selected for cocoPITCH and cocoWIP have been announced. The 24th edition of connecting cottbus ( coco ), the East-West co-production market at the FilmFestival Cottbus , will be held 9 – 11 November 2022 mainly in-person.

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European coproduction can apply to attend as potential partners by 17 October 2022.

cocoPITCH 2022 Selected Projects:

Asphalt (Greece, Slovenia)

Directed by Minos Nikolakakis

Produced by Asphalt

Coproduced by asterisk*, Studio Virc

Black Blood (Czech Republic)

Directed by Beata Parkanová

Produced by Ozet Film

Deconstruction (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by Dispàrte

MIDPOINT - coco Award (MIDPOINT Feature Launch):

Dolphin (Poland)

Directed by Sonja Orlewicz- Zakrzewska

Produced by Before My Eyes

Fires (Montenegro, Italy, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Nikola Ljuca

Produced by Code Blue Production

Coproduced by Slingshot Films, Biberche, Terminal 3

Inheritance (Ukraine)

Directed by Stanislav Bytiutskyi

Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema

Maricel (Cyprus, Greece)

Directed by Elias Demetriou

Produced by Filmblades

Coproduced by Homemade Films

The Origin of the World (Hungary, Germany)

Directed by Borbála Nagy

Produced by Lupa Pictures

Coproduced by Voices Films

Red (Romania)

Directed by Liviu Săndulescu

Produced by The East Company Productions

Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus:

Supermarket (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Nermin Hamzagić

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

Spite (Serbia)

Directed by Andrijana Stojković

Produced by Baboon Production

State (Ukraine)

Directed by Nikon Romanchenko

Produced by Man

Washed and Buried (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Martin Turk

Produced by Bela Film

cocoWIP 2022 Selected Projects:

Almost Entirely a Slight Disaster (Turkey)

Directed by Umut Subaşı

Produced by Yunik Film

Blazing (Hungary)

Directed by Balázs Dudás

Produced by CineSuper

Era (Kosovo, North Macedonia)

Directed by Parta Kelmendi

Produced by Nam Creative

Coproduced by List Production, Company 21

Seventh Heaven (Croatia)

Directed by Jasna Nanut

Produced by Petnaesta Umjetnost

When You Are 17 (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Giorgi Mukhadze

Produced by Terra Incognita Films

Coproduced by unafilm

Transilvania Pitch Stop - coco Award:

Where Elephants Go (Romania)

Directed by Gabi Virginia Șarga & Cătălin Rotaru

Produced by Green Cat Film, Atelier de Film

